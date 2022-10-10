History for Chron

Some 675 federal employees from scores of offices around Spokane started cleaning out filing cabinets and closets as they began the move into what would be later be known as Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse.

On the movers’ list were hundreds of desk, chairs and tons of paper records, paper clips, rubber bands and at least four refrigerators.

The new federal building was becoming home to 25 different agencies.

The work on the building began in September 1965 and was substantially done at the time of the big move.

A Spokane Valley man pleaded guilty to two counts, and had a third dismissed, related to illegally making alcohol at a home still.

Ralph J. Rice, 40, who was represented by attorney Carl Maxey, pleaded guilty after U.S. District Court Judge Charles L. Powell denied a defense motion to suppress evidence from a search of Rice’s home.

In questions from Judge Powell, Rice admitted to having mash at his home and using it to distill liquor.

Spokane Police detectives investigated the apparent fall of a woman who died from a broken neck.

The death of Shirley Jean Hall, 34, was investigated after the corner reported conducting an autopsy. Hall’s husband, Billie Gene Hall, said he found his wife dead on the floor of the bathroom when he got home after midnight.