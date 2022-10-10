LAX website disrupted after pro-Russia hacking group targets US airports

By Summer Lin Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles International Airport website was inaccessible Monday morning after a pro-Russia hacking group listed LAX’s site as one of its targets.

A statement from LAX confirmed that portions of the public-facing website were disrupted. There were no disruptions to operations or airport systems. The information technology team was still working at about 9 a.m. local time to restore services. The cause is under investigation; LAX has notified the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the incident.

Killnet, a hacking group, listed 14 websites, including LAX and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, among the U.S. airports that it was targeting, according to reports.

An LAX spokesperson didn’t specify a cause for the disruption or whether it was related to Killnet. A TSA spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Killnet previously released a video supporting Russia and claimed credit for implementing a DDoS attack, a “distributed denial of service” attack in which servers are flooded with web traffic to knock websites offline, against a U.S. airport in March in retaliation for U.S. support for Ukraine, according to a federal cybersecurity advisory.