Letters for Oct. 10, 2022

Election debates

Debates were once common, a tradition in American politics, in which the voters could tune in to listen and learn whom they might want to represent them. The purpose of the debates is to inform the public and ask hard questions. In essence, we the voters are “interviewing” candidates to see whom we might “hire” to represent us. That is a big deal. So, I am truly confused as to why individuals running for Idaho public office would turn down the opportunity to debate with their counterparts running for the same office. What are they afraid of?

Gov. Little couldn’t be bothered to debate challengers Democrat Stephen Heidt and/or independent Ammon Bundy. He stated he thought all Idahoans know enough about him already. Wow, that’s a bit arrogant, Governor. I, for one, wanted to hear each candidate’s response.

U.S. Rep. Fulcher refused to debate Kaylee Peterson. I wanted to ask him about the large corporate donations he is receiving from big oil and the Freedom Fund. Seems a bit cowardly not to face your constituents and answer our questions.

Elected public officials who choose not to debate their opponents at election time are not respecting the voting public. We, as voters, want to know what you stand for and how you are going to help Idaho. If you can’t respect me as a voter, why should I vote for you? Respectfully, I won’t. You failed your job interview because you didn’t even show up.

Heather Stout

Moscow

Capital punishment vs. abortion

As I have consumed the blather on SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision, a politically incorrect thought crossed my mind. I wonder how many Americans that oppose the death penalty are in favor of abortion?

God bless America, and God bless our military.

Steve Brixen

Sandpoint