Washington State guard Grant Stephens to miss first half against Oregon State after Pac-12 upholds targeting penalty

PULLMAN – Washington State appealed a targeting penalty that went against starting right guard Grant Stephens in the second half of the Cougs’ game last weekend at USC. But Pac-12 officials upheld the call. By rule, Stephens will be sidelined for the first half of WSU’s next game, a conference matchup with Oregon State on Saturday.

On a third-and-7 from the USC 38-yard line late in the third quarter, Cougar quarterback Cameron Ward moved around the pocket and scanned for passing options downfield. Trojan defensive lineman Solomon Byrd pursued Ward closely from behind, but Stephens stepped in between and prevented a sack. He lowered his shoulder and his pads connected with the USC defender’s helmet.

Referees considered the block “forcible contact to the head/neck area of a defenseless player” and sent Stephens to the locker room early. The call was met with wide criticism from national media personalities, including FOX Sports’ Geoff Schwartz and former NFL player Will Compton. But the Pac-12 determined the penalty to be correct. WSU will be playing shorthanded up front for a half when the Cougars meet the Beavers at 6 p.m. Saturday in Corvallis.

“We (appealed) and got the ruling back and it says the targeting stands,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Monday during his weekly news conference. “I think it’s a rule that needs to be looked at. … I see it as a guy that is almost sacking the quarterback. But that’s the ruling.”

Stephens, a senior Northern Colorado transfer, has started every game for the Cougars this year in his first season at WSU. Redshirt freshman Fa’alili Fa’amoe will likely start in his place, Dickert said. Fa’amoe is listed as WSU’s backup left tackle, but he also trained at the guard position during the preseason.

It’s uncertain whether Fa’amoe will start at guard or tackle.

“We’re still sorting that out, but I think (Fa’amoe) has been the guy that’s earned some reps and some looks,” Dickert said.

The Cougars could shift starting right tackle Ma’ake Fifita inside. Fifita started for WSU at right guard last season.

Sophomore Quinn McCarthy filled in for Stephens for the rest of WSU’s 30-14 loss at No. 6 USC. Freshman guard Brock Dieu could contend for playing time, too.

“Quinn was ready Saturday and Brock Dieu will be in that mix,” Dickert said. “We’ll look at a lot of different guys, but I’m excited with what (Fa’amoe) can really bring to the table. He’s worked his tail off to get to this point.”

The Cougars’ backup offensive linemen lack playing experience. McCarthy made his second-career appearance on the WSU O-line on Saturday. Dieu has played in two games on offense. Fa’amoe, a converted defensive lineman, has never appeared in a game on the O-line.

“It was a challenge when Grant (was ejected) and we’ll be ready to go this first half without him,” Dickert said. “He’ll be energized to come back in the second half.”

The Cougars came into the game having committed only 23 penalties this season – a top-20 mark in the nation – but they were tagged with 11 fouls against the Trojans. WSU’s defense committed two offsides penalties on third downs in the red zone. Nickel Armani Marsh was hit with a defensive pass interference in the end zone on a third-and-long in the second quarter. Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade intercepted a pass in the third quarter, but he was called for holding on the play.

“To have three offsides penalties on defense is unacceptable,” Dickert said. “We had some false starts. Those are controllable, discipline penalties. Then there are penalties that happen within the whistle. I want our guys cutting it loose with technique, and sometimes you’re going to get penalties.”

Dickert is waiting for clarification from the conference on several penalty calls.

“We’ve been really good throughout the season. This game, obviously, (penalties) were stacked against us,” he said. “I’ve never sent this many plays to get evaluated … since I’ve been here. We’ll get those rulings as it goes throughout the week. Hopefully, I’ll have a clearer understanding of how I need to coach the guys in those moments to have better success.”