History for Chron
Oct. 11, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:53 p.m.
Considered one of the best local trial lawyers, Lester P. Edge, died in his home in Spokane. He was 73.
Edge, born in 1881, practiced law in the Lilac City since he passed the bar exam in 1902.
Edge served as the assistant corporation counsel for the city of Spokane from 1905 to 1907.
He later entered politics, serving in the Washington Legislature first as a Democrat and a second stint as a Republican.
The opening of Washington’s deer season proved fatal to several hunters.
On Washington’s West Side , Oswald George Orr, of Alderwood Manor, was shot and killed by hunting companion David Paulson of Bayview.
Sidney E. Wall, 47, of Everett, died of a heart attack near LaCrosse and Oscar Lindgren, 42, of Seattle, also died of a heart attack while hunting deer in Okanogan County.
Spokane insurance man Merle F. Emry was also hospitalized after he was shot in the face by a shotgun apparently fired by a member of his hunting party.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.