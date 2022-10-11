History for Chron

Considered one of the best local trial lawyers, Lester P. Edge, died in his home in Spokane. He was 73.

Edge, born in 1881, practiced law in the Lilac City since he passed the bar exam in 1902.

Edge served as the assistant corporation counsel for the city of Spokane from 1905 to 1907.

He later entered politics, serving in the Washington Legislature first as a Democrat and a second stint as a Republican.

The opening of Washington’s deer season proved fatal to several hunters.

On Washington’s West Side , Oswald George Orr, of Alderwood Manor, was shot and killed by hunting companion David Paulson of Bayview.

Sidney E. Wall, 47, of Everett, died of a heart attack near LaCrosse and Oscar Lindgren, 42, of Seattle, also died of a heart attack while hunting deer in Okanogan County.

Spokane insurance man Merle F. Emry was also hospitalized after he was shot in the face by a shotgun apparently fired by a member of his hunting party.