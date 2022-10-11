Mariners notebook: Start times announced for Mariners-Astros ALDS games in Seattle; Marco Gonzales left off active roster again

Staff and wire reports

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball announced the remaining starting times for the American League and National League division series.

It will be afternoon baseball for Mariners fans in the first postseason game at T-Mobile Park since Oct. 18, 2001.

First pitch for Game 3 of the ALDS will be at 1:07 p.m.

If a Game 4 is necessary in the series on Sunday, first pitch is set for 12:07 p.m.

A potential series-deciding Game 5 will return to Houston on Monday. First pitch for that Game 5 would be 2:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Mariners leave Gonzales off roster

Former Gonzaga standout pitcher Marco Gonzales was left off the Mariners’ ALDS roster. He also wasn’t part of the wild-card series roster.

He can still be added to the ALCS roster if the Mariners advance.

Ticket prices soar for ALDSAs of noon Tuesday, before the start of the opening game, it was cheaper to fly to Houston and buy a ticket for Thursday’s Game 2 of the ALDS than it was to get into T-Mobile Park for Saturday’s Game 3. (Some caveats apply here: At these prices you can’t afford a direct flight, or even a flight back on the weekend, so you’ll have to stay in Houston until Monday.)

The math (ticket prices come from StubHub, include fees and are as of noon Tuesday):

Game 1, Houston: Cheapest available tickets, $14.

Game 2, Houston: Cheapest available, $40.

Game 3, Seattle: Cheapest available, $402.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the Astros won Game 1, the cheapest ticket for Game 3 had risen to $407.

“A limited number of additional seats,” for both home games this weekend “may become available at a later date,” Mariners spokesperson Sarah Alamshaw wrote.