Oct. 11, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:33 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB, NLDS

1:35 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta Fox 28

5:37 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ESPN

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Marshall ESPN2

Golf, men’s

8 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Washington TNT

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Colorado TNT

7 p.m.: Seattle at Anaheim Root

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB, NLDS

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta 700-AM

5 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

