Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann hits four home runs, University slowpitch clinches league title

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

University 15, Shadle Park 4: Maliyah Mann went 4 for 4 with four home runs and eight RBIs and the visiting Titans (15-1, 13-0) beat the Highlanders (5-10, 5-8).

Tayca Eliason added four hits, including a home run for U-Hi, which clinched the GSL regular-season title.

Alexis Bell had three hits for Shadle.

Mead 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Campbell Brose hit two doubles and the visiting Panthers (13-1, 11-1) beat the Tigers (6-8, 5-7) at Hart Field.

Ella Branson went 4 for 4 for Lewis and Clark.

Mt. Spokane 16, Ridgeline 6: Gracie Boe and Peyton Bishchoff had two hits and three RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (10-4, 7-4) beat the visiting Falcons (10-4, 9-3). Natalie Willmon doubled and scored a run for Ridgeline.

Ferris 14, Gonzaga Prep 14: Katelin Terry went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and three total RBIs and the Saxons (9-5, 8-4) beat the visiting Bullpups (7-6, 5-6). Ava DeLeon went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Ferris.

Jenna McGann and Savi Nolte drove in two runs apiece for G-Prep.

Central Valley 11, Rogers 6: Sofia Morales went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI and the visiting Bears (12-4, 9-3) beat the Pirates (4-12, 2-10). Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Rogers.

Cheney 14-19, East Valley 11-4: Tava Cailing, Mia Ashcroft, and Delaney Torres each had four hits and the visiting Blackhawks (5-11, 3-9) swept the Knights (1-13, 1-11) in a doubleheader.

Mckenzie Irvin had six hits on the day for the Knights.

Girls soccer

East Valley 2, Shadle Park 1: Hayden Anderson and Abby Moore scored one goal apiece and the visiting Knights (5-8, 3-4) beat the Highlanders (2-9, 2-5). Kyliegh Archer scored for Shadle Park.

West Valley 7, Pullman 0: Chloe Van Wey and Jenna Howe scored two goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (12-0-1, 7-0) beat the Greyhounds (5-6, 4-3).

Clarkston 8, Rogers 0: Rebecca Skinner scored four goals and the Bantams (6-2-2, 4-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-11, 0-6). Lylliana Wise had 17 saves for the Pirates.

Lakeside (WA) 3, Deer Park 0: Ayanna Tobeck, Jaidynn MacDonald, and Kate Luther scored a goal each and the Eagles (9-3-0, 8-1) beat the visiting Stags (9-1-1, 8-1) in a Northeast A game.

Moscow 5, Lakeland 0: Lola Johns and Addy Rainer scored two goals apiece and the visiting Bears (9-5-1, 7-5) beat the Hawks (6-8-0, 1-8) in an Inland Empire game.

Freeman 13, Newport 1: Aubrey Gregory Scored seven goals and the Scotties (6-6-0, 6-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-10-0, 1-9) in a Northeast A game. Morgan LaMotte scored a hat trick for Freeman

St. George’s 4, Davenport 0: Savvy Briceno scored two goals and the Dragons (8-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (6-3, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B North League game.

Northwest Christian 8, Kettle Falls 0: Claire Wichman scored three goals and the visiting Crusaders (10-0, 5-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Addy Fazio added two goals for the Crusaders.

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, Ridgeline 2: Ellie DeAndre had 19 kills and six aces and the visiting Tigers (6-4, 4-0) beat the Falcons (5-3, 2-2) 13-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 15-13. Julianne Hemphill had 14 kills for Ridgeline.

Cheney 3, University 1: Navi Islam-Zwart and Joy Assonken had 10 kills apiece and the Blackhawks (8-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Titans (4-6, 0-4) 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 18-25.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Maggie Degenhart had 17 kills and the visiting Wildcats (8-0, 4-0) beat the Saxons (5-4, 1-3) 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 26-24.

Mead 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Cassie Moeller had 11 kills and the visiting Panthers (8-0, 4-0) beat the Bullpups (5-6, 2-2) 21-25, 26-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8.

North Central 3, Central Valley 2: Stephanie Leach had 18 kills and the Wolfpack (4-6, 1-3) beat the visiting Bears (1-8, 0-4) 24-26, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 17-19. Autumn Agnew had 10 kills for the Bears.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: Abby Flerchinger had 15 kills and the visiting Highlanders (4-4, 3-2) beat the Knights (3-7, 1-3) 19-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-9. Kaiden Davis had six kills for the Knights.

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Sophie Armstrong had 13 kills and the Greyhounds (7-3, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-7, 2-2) 12-25, 14-25, 13-25. Hailey Colyar had eight kills for West Valley.

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Emily Johnson had six kills and the Bantams (2-5, 2-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-9, 0-4) 8-25, 13-25, 7-25. Hailey Ying and Angelica Cue had two kills each for Rogers.

Colfax 3, St. George’s 0: Brynn McGaughy had 10 kills with three blocks and the visiting Bulldogs (6-1, 6-0) beat the Dragons (5-5, 3-4) 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 in a Northeast 2B North League match on Tuesday.

Davenport 3, Reardan 2: Chloe Hammond had 14 kills and the visiting Gorillas (4-3, 4-3) beat Reardan (5-5, 2-4) 14-25, 25-18, 26-24, 19-25, 15-9 in a Northeast 2B North League match. Naomi Rainwater added nine kills and five aces for Davenport. Emma Flaa had 15 kills and five aces for Reardan.

Lakeside (WA), Deer Park 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 13 kills and the Eagles (9-2, 8-2) beat the visiting Stags (5-6, 4-5) 15-25, 10-25, 22-25 in a Northeast A League match. Camryn Chapman had six kills for the Stags.

Almira/Coulee Hartline 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2: The visiting Warriors (3-5, 3-3) beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller (3-5, 3-4) 25-23, 22-25, 25-29, 25-19, 14-25, 15-7 in a Northeast 1B South League match.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Aspyn Reed had eight kills and the Scotties (13-0, 10-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-12, 1-9) 4-25, 13-25, 14-25 in a Northeast A match. Ashlynne Robinson and Lilly Taylor had two kills apiece for the Grizzlies

Pomeroy 3, Colton 0: The Pirates (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-4, 2-3) 12-25, 11-25, 6-25 in a Southeast 1B match. Grace Kuhl had three kills for the Wildcats.

Wellpinit 3, Columbia (Hunters) 1: Visiting Wellpinit (5-6) beat the Lions (0-7) 25-17, 18-25, 25-12, 25-20 in a Northeast 1B match.

Northport 3, Curlew 0: Olivia Corcoran had five kills and the Mustangs (6-3, 5-1) beat the visiting Cougars (7-2, 6-1) 12-25, 18-25, 20-25 in a Northeast 1B match. Macey Singer had five kills for Curlew.

Colville 3, Medical Lake 2: Jordyn True had 14 kills and the Crimson Hawks (8-5, 6-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (4-10, 3-7) 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 11-25 in a Northeast A match. Chiche Okemgbo had 12 kills for the Cardinals.

Upper Columbia Academy 3, Asotin 0: Lauren Moody had 18 kills and three aces and Upper Columbia Academy (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Panthers (4-5, 2-5) 19-25, 16-25, 13-25 in a Northeast 2B match. Emmalyn Barnea had five kills for the Panthers.

Northwest Christian 3, Chewelah 2: Morgan Barnett had 15 kills and the Crusaders (6-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Cougars (3-7, 0-7) 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 in a Northeast 2B match. Abby Miller had 12 kills for Chewelah.

Sandpoint 3, Kellogg 0: The visiting Bulldogs (2-8) beat the Wildcats (8-5) 17-25, 25-27, 21-25 in a nonleague match. Maddie Cheney had 11 kills for Kellogg.