Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann hits four home runs, University slowpitch clinches league title

Oct. 11, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:43 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Slowpitch softball

University 15, Shadle Park 4: Maliyah Mann went 4 for 4 with four home runs and eight RBIs and the visiting Titans (15-1, 13-0) beat the Highlanders (5-10, 5-8).

Tayca Eliason added four hits, including a home run for U-Hi, which clinched the GSL regular-season title.

Alexis Bell had three hits for Shadle.

Mead 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Campbell Brose hit two doubles and the visiting Panthers (13-1, 11-1) beat the Tigers (6-8, 5-7) at Hart Field.

Ella Branson went 4 for 4 for Lewis and Clark.

Mt. Spokane 16, Ridgeline 6: Gracie Boe and Peyton Bishchoff had two hits and three RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (10-4, 7-4) beat the visiting Falcons (10-4, 9-3). Natalie Willmon doubled and scored a run for Ridgeline.

Ferris 14, Gonzaga Prep 14: Katelin Terry went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and three total RBIs and the Saxons (9-5, 8-4) beat the visiting Bullpups (7-6, 5-6). Ava DeLeon went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Ferris.

Jenna McGann and Savi Nolte drove in two runs apiece for G-Prep.

Central Valley 11, Rogers 6: Sofia Morales went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI and the visiting Bears (12-4, 9-3) beat the Pirates (4-12, 2-10). Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Rogers.

Cheney 14-19, East Valley 11-4: Tava Cailing, Mia Ashcroft, and Delaney Torres each had four hits and the visiting Blackhawks (5-11, 3-9) swept the Knights (1-13, 1-11) in a doubleheader.

Mckenzie Irvin had six hits on the day for the Knights.

Girls soccer

East Valley 2, Shadle Park 1: Hayden Anderson and Abby Moore scored one goal apiece and the visiting Knights (5-8, 3-4) beat the Highlanders (2-9, 2-5). Kyliegh Archer scored for Shadle Park.

West Valley 7, Pullman 0: Chloe Van Wey and Jenna Howe scored two goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (12-0-1, 7-0) beat the Greyhounds (5-6, 4-3).

Clarkston 8, Rogers 0: Rebecca Skinner scored four goals and the Bantams (6-2-2, 4-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-11, 0-6). Lylliana Wise had 17 saves for the Pirates. 

Lakeside (WA) 3, Deer Park 0: Ayanna Tobeck, Jaidynn MacDonald, and Kate Luther scored a goal each and the Eagles (9-3-0, 8-1) beat the visiting Stags (9-1-1, 8-1) in a Northeast A game. 

Moscow 5, Lakeland 0: Lola Johns and Addy Rainer scored two goals apiece and the visiting Bears (9-5-1, 7-5) beat the Hawks (6-8-0, 1-8) in an Inland Empire game. 

Freeman 13, Newport 1: Aubrey Gregory Scored seven goals and the Scotties (6-6-0, 6-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-10-0, 1-9) in a Northeast A game. Morgan LaMotte scored a hat trick for Freeman 

St. George’s 4, Davenport 0: Savvy Briceno scored two goals and the Dragons (8-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (6-3, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B North League game. 

Northwest Christian 8, Kettle Falls 0: Claire Wichman scored three goals and the visiting Crusaders (10-0, 5-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Addy Fazio added two goals for the Crusaders.

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, Ridgeline 2: Ellie DeAndre had 19 kills and six aces and the visiting Tigers (6-4, 4-0) beat the Falcons (5-3, 2-2) 13-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 15-13. Julianne Hemphill had 14 kills for Ridgeline.

Cheney 3, University 1: Navi Islam-Zwart and Joy Assonken had 10 kills apiece and the Blackhawks (8-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Titans (4-6, 0-4) 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 18-25. 

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Maggie Degenhart had 17 kills and the visiting Wildcats (8-0, 4-0) beat the Saxons (5-4, 1-3) 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 26-24.

Mead 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Cassie Moeller had 11 kills and the visiting Panthers (8-0, 4-0) beat the Bullpups (5-6, 2-2) 21-25, 26-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8. 

North Central 3, Central Valley 2: Stephanie Leach had 18 kills and the Wolfpack (4-6, 1-3) beat the visiting Bears (1-8, 0-4) 24-26, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 17-19. Autumn Agnew had 10 kills for the Bears.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: Abby Flerchinger had 15 kills and the visiting Highlanders (4-4, 3-2) beat the Knights (3-7, 1-3) 19-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-9. Kaiden Davis had six kills for the Knights.

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Sophie Armstrong had 13 kills and the Greyhounds (7-3, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-7, 2-2) 12-25, 14-25, 13-25. Hailey Colyar had eight kills for West Valley.

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Emily Johnson had six kills and the Bantams (2-5, 2-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-9, 0-4) 8-25, 13-25, 7-25. Hailey Ying and Angelica Cue had two kills each for Rogers.

Colfax 3, St. George’s 0: Brynn McGaughy had 10 kills with three blocks and the visiting Bulldogs (6-1, 6-0) beat the Dragons (5-5, 3-4) 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 in a Northeast 2B North League match on Tuesday. 

Davenport 3, Reardan 2: Chloe Hammond had 14 kills and the visiting Gorillas (4-3, 4-3) beat Reardan (5-5, 2-4) 14-25, 25-18, 26-24, 19-25, 15-9 in a Northeast 2B North League match. Naomi Rainwater added nine kills and five aces for Davenport. Emma Flaa had 15 kills and five aces for Reardan. 

Lakeside (WA), Deer Park 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 13 kills and the Eagles (9-2, 8-2) beat the visiting Stags (5-6, 4-5) 15-25, 10-25, 22-25 in a Northeast A League match. Camryn Chapman had six kills for the Stags. 

Almira/Coulee Hartline 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2: The visiting Warriors (3-5, 3-3) beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller (3-5, 3-4) 25-23, 22-25, 25-29, 25-19, 14-25, 15-7 in a Northeast 1B South League match. 

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Aspyn Reed had eight kills and the Scotties (13-0, 10-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-12, 1-9) 4-25, 13-25, 14-25 in a Northeast A match. Ashlynne Robinson and Lilly Taylor had two kills apiece for the Grizzlies 

Pomeroy 3, Colton 0: The Pirates (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-4, 2-3) 12-25, 11-25, 6-25 in a Southeast 1B match. Grace Kuhl had three kills for the Wildcats.  

Wellpinit 3, Columbia (Hunters) 1: Visiting Wellpinit (5-6) beat the Lions (0-7) 25-17, 18-25, 25-12, 25-20 in a Northeast 1B match. 

Northport 3, Curlew 0: Olivia Corcoran had five kills and the Mustangs (6-3, 5-1) beat the visiting Cougars (7-2, 6-1) 12-25, 18-25, 20-25 in a Northeast 1B match. Macey Singer had five kills for Curlew. 

Colville 3, Medical Lake 2: Jordyn True had 14 kills and the Crimson Hawks (8-5, 6-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (4-10, 3-7) 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 11-25 in a Northeast A match. Chiche Okemgbo had 12 kills for the Cardinals. 

Upper Columbia Academy 3, Asotin 0: Lauren Moody had 18 kills and three aces and Upper Columbia Academy (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Panthers (4-5, 2-5) 19-25, 16-25, 13-25 in a Northeast 2B match. Emmalyn Barnea had five kills for the Panthers. 

Northwest Christian 3, Chewelah 2: Morgan Barnett had 15 kills and the Crusaders (6-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Cougars (3-7, 0-7) 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 in a Northeast 2B match. Abby Miller had 12 kills for Chewelah. 

Sandpoint 3, Kellogg 0: The visiting Bulldogs (2-8) beat the Wildcats (8-5) 17-25, 25-27, 21-25 in a nonleague match. Maddie Cheney had 11 kills for Kellogg. 

