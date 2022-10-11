Shadle Park boys cross country taking steps toward ending team state meet drought

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

A day after defeating Pullman in a league meet last Wednesday, the Shadle Park boys cross country team gathered in the school’s courtyard to ring the victory bell – a monumental moment all Shadle Park athletes get to share together after coming away with a collective win.

As the team pulled down on the rope and let the noise of the bell echo into the sky, members began celebrating their one-point win over their GSL opponent.

But the win wasn’t the only thing worth celebrating.

Earlier that week, the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Association released its weekly team polls. For the first time in a long time,the Shadle Park boys saw their name come in at No. 9 in the 2A rankings.

That was a few days after the team’s showing at the Battle for the 509 Invitational at the Spokane Polo Grounds on Oct. 1. The team finished 10th that day, defeating Pullman and East Valley. All of the Highlanders’ varsity runners came away with personal-best runs – including junior Abraham Little, who completed the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 23.2 seconds.

“It blew my mind,” Little said. “Someone came up to me in the halls the next day and they were like, ‘No. 9’ and I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ I put it together and then realized, ‘Wow, were on the up and up again.’ Shadle Park is on the rise.”

Little was one of two Shadle Park runners to qualify for last year’s State 2A cross country championship meet. He and Luke Hammond competed in Pasco for the first time in their careers.

Little and Hammond, who finished 84th and 145th, respectively, ended a four-year drought for Shadle Park runners at the state meet. Sam Dickmann, in 2017, had been the most recent Highlander to have run at state – when Shadle was still 3A.

“State has always been one of my goals,” Little said. “Whenever a teacher would ask and I tell them I’m going to state, they’d always be like, ‘Oh, really? Wow that’s so cool.’ The student body would have some people really interested in it.”

With last season’s success, the energy surrounding the Shadle program has been much different. The person who has noticed the change the most is coach Shawn Howard.

“I think last year when we left, our expectations were high,” Howard said. “We set numbers for them to hit, breaking 18 (minutes). The idea was to get that ball rolling. Once you see a teammate do that, then you kind of see that it can be done.”

The results are trending upward for this year’s squad. This season, three runners have broken the 18-minute barrier for a 5K, with Hammond running the fastest time at 16:27.3.

Last year, the team had just four runners under the 19-minute barrier. Now it’s 11.

“I think we really stepped it up this offseason during the summer,” Little said. “We had a lot of people last year as freshmen who are now sophomores who’ve really stepped it up and have really put their foot in on the varsity team and have really grown. Same with some of my fellow juniors who were last year’s sophomores have also put their foot in and really grew, too.”

In league races, Shadle Park is 3-0 with one more meet to go – Wednesday at home, against West Valley and Clarkston. If Shadle defeats the Bantams and the Eagles, it will claim the regular-season GSL 2A championship.

“I think they are listening to things being said at practice and some of the workouts we’ve prescribed. They are believing that they can win,” Howard said. “That’s when athletes become dangerous is when they do start believing in it.”

Last season’s success, the recent ranking and potential league title are steps toward the team’s ultimate goal: ending Shadle’s 35-year state meet drought in the team competition. The last time the Highlanders reached state was in 1987, when they placed fifth.

“It would mean a lot,” Little said. “It would mean I did something in high school that people will remember and that’s honestly deep within everybody else.

“That’s their goal. They want to be remembered for their high school experience.”

Shadle Park’s state meet history includes state championships in 1959, ’62 and ’82.

“The goal is just to always get better,” Howard said. “If it breaks a drought, then that would be awesome. That would be amazing, but hopefully that tradition continues year after year after year and you just get better every year. Hopefully, the guys are setting standards. When you work hard, you get results, and that’s what the kids are doing is buying in. I think that’s the biggest part.”