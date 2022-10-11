Social Calendar

Purple for a Purpose – The Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition, along with Stop the Silence Spokane, has created Purple for a Purpose for Domestic Violence Awareness for the month of October, partnering with more than 100 local businesses, restaurants, bars and coffee houses. A portion of sales from this event will go directly to support domestic violence victims in the Spokane community. For a full list of participating businesses, go to purple4apurpose.com or facebook.com/purpleforapurposespokane.

Uncrushable Spirit Comedy Show Supporting ALS – A benefit for Matt’s Place Foundation that supports those with ALS. Featuring comedians Phillip Kopczynski and Luke Severeid, hosted by Harry J. Riley. This nonprofit provides housing and hope for families living with ALS and 100% of the proceeds will go back out into the community. Purchase your tickets at facebook.com/mattsplacefoundation. Friday, 6-9:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Eagles, 209 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $50/per person; $500/table of eight; $300/table of four. (208) 664-2218.

The Pumpkin Ball 2022 – 19th annual fundraising event to help raise funds for the Vanessa Behan mission. For more information, visit thepumpkinball.org. For inquires about purchasing a corporate table or sponsoring the event, contact the event director Jennifer Evans at jennifer@jenniferevans.events. Saturday, 5:30-11 p.m. The Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $150/individual; $1,200/table. (800) 918-9344.

Second Annual Wonder Fair – The Wonder Building presents the Second Annual Wonder Fair. A family friendly festival with live music from DJ Donuts, party games, a tractor bounce house, pumpkin carving, food and drink specials from ESR’s Victory Burger and fellow Wonder Building vendors. The event benefits The Wishing Star Foundation. Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. (509) 534-5039.

River Wish Summer Tours – Guided tour of River Wish Sanctuary, all proceeds go benefit River Wish Sanctuary. Every Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. Participants are required to sign waiver, available at bit.ly/3AgyS6X. Tickets available for purchase at riverswishanimalsanctuary.org. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $10. (509) 951-3650.