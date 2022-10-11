‘The Seeking Place’ public art piece to open in Riverfront Park on Tuesday

The next piece of public art in Riverfront Park will open next week.

The Seeking Place, an installation by Coeur d’Alene artist Sarah Thompson Moore, will officially open with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the U.S. Pavilion. The interactive aluminum piece was selected for construction in the park in September 2020, and site preparation began in Riverfront Park in August.

The artwork is accessible off the central promenade cutting through Riverfront Park, north of the Howard Street pedestrian bridge. The ribbon-cutting will be free and open to the public, and the site has been made accessible to those with disabilities. The piece is lit with LED lights, and sunlight traveling through the aluminum panels will create different shadows throughout the day.

A second art piece, “Stepwell,” is also under construction. Both pieces were funded with a portion of the $64 million in redevelopment bonds approved by voters. City law requires 1% of a public construction project’s budget to be spent on art.

Park officials set aside $85,000 to construct the piece, and another $67,550 for site improvements and landscaping, for a total budgeted price of $152,550, according to documents submitted to the Spokane Park Board.