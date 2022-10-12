Cheney Police chief resigns

Cheney police Chief John Hensley resigned effective Wednesday.

“Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effective immediately,” Hensley wrote in his resignation letter, which was dated Tuesday, to Mayor Chris Grover.

Grover and city administrator Mark Schuller said the resignation was effective Wednesday morning and that they would not comment on personnel matters.

Grover said the city is working on filling Hensley’s position. Grover and Schuller refused to comment further on Hensley’s resignation.

Hensley was tabbed as chief in 2011, according to the Cheney Free Press. He has nearly 40 years working in law enforcement , including as police chief in three cities in California prior to serving in Cheney, the Free Press reported.