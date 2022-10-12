The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 52° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Cheney Police chief resigns

Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.

Hensley (City of Cheney)
Hensley (City of Cheney)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Hensley (City of Cheney)
Hensley (City of Cheney)

Cheney police Chief John Hensley resigned effective Wednesday.

“Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effective immediately,” Hensley wrote in his resignation letter, which was dated Tuesday, to Mayor Chris Grover.

Grover and city administrator Mark Schuller said the resignation was effective Wednesday morning and that they would not comment on personnel matters.

Grover said the city is working on filling Hensley’s position. Grover and Schuller refused to comment further on Hensley’s resignation.

Hensley was tabbed as chief in 2011, according to the Cheney Free Press. He has nearly 40 years working in law enforcement , including as police chief in three cities in California prior to serving in Cheney, the Free Press reported.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety