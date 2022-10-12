Gonzaga-Michigan State tip time set for 3:30 on aircraft carrier in San Diego harbor
Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:08 p.m.
The tip time for Gonzaga-Michigan State has been set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, ESPN announced Wednesday.
The Armed Forces Classic will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego Harbor on Veterans Day.
ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game. ESPN also will have on-site coverage from the event, beginning with a 30-minute SportsCenter special hosted by Michael Eaves at 3 p.m. Marty Smith and Julie Foudy will contribute to the coverage.
Gonzaga, heavily favored to capture its 11th consecutive West Coast Conference title, will likely be in the top three of the AP preseason rankings. Michigan State was picked fourth in the Big Ten media preseason poll behind Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.
