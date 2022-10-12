Idaho volunteer dies fighting in Ukraine. He joined the war in April
Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:48 p.m.
Dane Partridge from Rexburg was killed while fighting in Ukraine as a volunteer, according to a Facebook page shared by his sister.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that an American had been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
Partridge, who had been fighting in Ukraine since April, was recently injured and placed on life support.
According to the Facebook page in his honor, he passed away Tuesday while on life support at a military hospital in Kyiv.
“He was a fine soldier who fought with valor and bravery on the battlefield,” Jenny Partridge Corry said. “We have been told that he was known to be at the front of his team leading his men as he would never ask his men to do anything that he wasn’t willing to do.”
The U.S. State Department has not indicated when his body will return to the United States.
The family is planning a memorial service but details are not being made public at this time.
