Man killed in crash near Coeur d’Alene

A 52-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning while traveling westbound on Interstate 90, Idaho State Police said.

The man was driving a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and struck a barrier on the roadside. The vehicle slid down the barrier until coming to a stop in a westbound lane.

The driver was taken to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced dead.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.