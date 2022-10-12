Man killed in crash near Coeur d’Alene
Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:37 p.m.
A 52-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning while traveling westbound on Interstate 90, Idaho State Police said.
The man was driving a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and struck a barrier on the roadside. The vehicle slid down the barrier until coming to a stop in a westbound lane.
The driver was taken to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced dead.
He was wearing a seatbelt.
The Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.
The man’s identity has not been publicly released.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.