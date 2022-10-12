The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man killed in crash near Coeur d’Alene

Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:37 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A 52-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning while traveling westbound on Interstate 90, Idaho State Police said.

The man was driving a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and struck a barrier on the roadside. The vehicle slid down the barrier until coming to a stop in a westbound lane.

The driver was taken to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced dead.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

