MultiCare Rockwood Clinic names new president

MultiCare Rockwood Clinic has named Texas hospital executive Keli Ramsey as its new president.

Ramsey succeeds Alex Jackson, who was promoted to chief executive for MultiCare’s Inland Northwest region in February.

“What impressed me the most with Keli is her unwavering commitment to caregivers and providers as well as her passion for patients in the community she has served,” Jackson said in a statement. “She is a trusted and effective leader who embodies MultiCare’s mission and values. I couldn’t be happier that she is joining my team.”

Ramsey, who filled the Rockwood presidency effective Sept. 26, was hired after a nationwide search that culminated with four finalists, Kevin Maloney, spokesman for MultiCare Health System, said in an email.

Ramsey’s health-care career spans more than 30 years, working as a clinician, administrator and executive.

Most recently, Ramsey served as the chief operating officer for Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, Texas, where she supported more than 300 primary- and specialty-care providers and coordinated efforts to improve clinical performance, according to a company release.

“During my time in health care, my journey has been more of a calling than a career,” Ramsey said in a statement. “I’m committed to giving our patients the best experience possible. I’m excited to join the Rockwood team and the high-quality care they deliver to the Inland Northwest.”

MultiCare is a nonprofit health-care organization with more than 20,000 employees and a network of 11 hospitals, primary- and urgent-care facilities in the state, including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, the largest multispecialty clinic in the Inland Northwest region.