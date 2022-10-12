On the Air
Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:58 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB, ALDS
12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Houston TBS
4:37 p.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees TBS
Basketball, NBA preseason
4 p.m.: Memphis at Detroit NBATV
Football, college
4 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia FS1
4 p.m.: Temple at UCF ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Prime
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB, ALDS
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Chicago 92.5-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: West Valley vs. North Central at Union Stadium 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
