Scotty Nicol Faces Incumbent Marcus Riccelli in 3rd Legislative District Race

Campaign finance: Raised nearly $198,000 as of Oct. 12, according to the PDC. Has received more than 100 contributions of $1,000 from unions, corporations, political action committees, tribes and others. Those contributors include Amazon.com, pharmaceutical firm Norvartis, pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, Anheuser Busch, Washington State Auto Dealer PAC, Kaiser Aluminum, Avista, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Washington Education Association PAC, Premera Blue Cross, Washington State Troopers PAC and State Employees International Union Local 925.

Political experience: First elected to his current position in 2012 and re-elected four times. Currently serves on the health care, transportation, rules and capital budget committees. Serves as the House Majority Whip for House Democrats.

Work experience: Worked as Eastern Washington Director for U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell from 2007 to 2010 and as senior policy adviser to state Sen. Lisa Brown from 2010 to 2012. Previously worked as an adjunct instructor at Eastern Washington University. Worked as project manager at CHAS Health for three years and currently the part-time community relations manager for CHAS Health.

Education: Graduated from Mead High School in 1996. Earned a bachelor’s degree in business admission from Gonzaga University in 2000 and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Washington in 2007.

Campaign finance: Raised nearly $13,000 as of Oct. 12, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. Contributors include the Washington State Republican Party; the Associated Builders and Contractors Political Action Committee; hotelier Kent Clausen; former Spokane City Councilman Bob Apple; Spokane County Commissioner candidate Kim Plese; state House candidate Suzanne Schmidt; developer David Black; Chud Wendle, executive director of the Hutton Settlement; William Bouten, CEO of Bouten Construction.

Work Experience: Singer-songwriter who has released an album. Spent six months in Nashville and eight months in Austin playing music.

Political Experience: Worked on Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward's 2019 campaign, and continued to work for her after her inauguration in Jan. 2020 until Jan. 2022. Worked as City Councilwoman Karen Stratton's legislative assistant from Jan. 2022 in May 2022 to work on his own campaign.

By the looks of August primary results, Democratic state Rep. Marcus Riccelli appears an easy bet to win a sixth term in the state House of Representatives.

He won more than 64% of the vote in the only Eastern Washington legislative district that leans strongly in favor of Democrats.

“I think I have a proven track record,” Riccelli said. “This election is about what we can do when we work together.”

But Republican Scotty Nicol, a singer-songwriter who has worked in politics at Spokane City Hall, says central Spokane needs a fresh voice in Olympia. He points to crime and approval of a cap-and-trade system as reasons voters should consider him.

Nicol supports undoing the sweeping police reform laws passed in 2021. He said the laws were damaging to police departments throughout Washington, including in Spokane.

“One of the first things I would like to do is give the police their tools back,” Nicol said in an interview. “I don’t think there was enough input from actual law enforcement.”

During the 2021 legislative session, Riccelli voted in favor of bills that outlined a process for when use of force can be used, changed requirements for certification and de-certification for police officers, and restricted the use of chokeholds, neck restraints, military equipment, police dogs and vehicle pursuits.

In 2022, he voted in favor of legislation that amended some of the reforms passed the year prior, including clarifying that use of force is allowed when someone needs mental health assistance, allowing law enforcement to use and acquire ammunition of .50 caliber or greater and firearms of .50 caliber or greater, and to define “use of force” and when it can be used – something not clearly defined in 2021 legislation.

Riccelli said he supports further amending the law regarding police pursuits, but he added it must be done carefully because innocent bystanders can be harmed in police pursuits.

“I do think we need to look at existing law,” Riccelli said. “We need to make sure we have the tools in their tool box to investigate and stop crime.”

If re-elected, he said, he plans to pursue police intervention that addresses public safety through a health-focused lens. For instance, he said, the state needs to invest more in addiction treatment.

“Personal and public health includes the fact that everyone not only deserves to be safe, but feel safe in their communities, and that includes law enforcement officers,” Riccelli said.

Riccelli supports Washington’s abortion law, which allows abortions until the fetus is viable, usually around 24-28 weeks.

“I think the laws on the books in Washington state that protect a women’s right to their full spectrum of health care, including reproductive health care, are ones that we should fight to protect,” he said.

Nicol said he respects the current abortion law in Washington, which was established by popular vote in 1970.

“I am not interested in overturning a vote of the people,” he said.

However, he said the abortion issue isn’t often brought up by voters when he’s campaigning.

“What they want me to do is deliver public safety and some tax relief,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Riccelli and his fellow Democrats in Olympia supported a vaccine mandate for state workers, something Nicol claimed was “absurd.” Riccelli, however, said a COVID-19 vaccine mandate no longer is needed at this stage of the pandemic.

Nicol also says Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency powers were too extensive.

“Those lockdowns were a scam and unnecessary, so I don’t support the governor’s emergency powers being as long as they are,” he said.

Riccelli plans to pursue what he calls “common sense gun control,” such as recent state legislation banning the manufacture of ghost guns, or those without a serial number, and a ban on high-capacity magazines. Nicol, on the other hand, is hesitant to pursue anything that he sees as violating people’s constitutional rights.

“I am a supporter of the Second Amendment,” Nicol said.

Another one of Nicol’s main concerns with Riccelli’s leadership is his support of the cap and trade program, which will force industries that release significant amounts of carbon dioxide to purchase allowances from the state to continue emitting carbon. Opponents say the program is essentially a tax that will drive up prices. The Washington Policy Center, a conservative think tank based in Olympia, projects the program will add 46 cents per gallon to the price of gas in 2023.

“I think it’s a tax on the working class,” Nichol said.

Riccelli called the center’s estimate on the price of gas “factually questionable.” He added that he fought for a transportation package this year that did not raise the gas tax and included important transportation projects for Spokane, including $50 million for bus rapid transit along North Division Street.

“I think we’ve taken great strides towards a greener, more sustainable environment,” he said.

Jonathan Brunt contributed to this report.