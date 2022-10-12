Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tene M. Lovelace and Keely H. Westerlund, both of Airway Heights.

Jeromy R. Davenport and Jacqueline C. Utter, both of Spokane.

Brandon R. Love and Kiley J. Krant, both of Spokane.

Janae D. Miller and Courtney L. Parks, both of Spokane.

Edwina L. Singleton and Martha C. Carter, both of Spokane Valley.

Kody M. Anderson and Alexis M. Bruce, both of Spokane.

Robert Fortuna and Dezarea A. M. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Brandin M. Ebel and Crystal A. Green, both of Spokane.

Preston M. Benson and Amanda R. Kiehn, both of Cheney.

Justin A. Specht, of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Ellen J. Kager, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

K623 LLC vs Armail Porter, restitution of premises.

Beno Enterprises Inc. v. Rena Peterson, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Jessica Groom, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Jaeni McClain, restitution of premises.

Centennial Property Developers LLC v. Faber LLC, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance C. v. Cage R. Daniels, seeking damages for injuries caused by a motor vehicle collision.

Pintail Investments LLC v. Amber Ashby, restitution of premises.

Jesse Tilton v. Joshua Hunt and Spokane Foot Clinic, medical malpractice.

State of Washington v. Absolute Trucking Service LLC, condemnation.

Darrel L. and Cheryl Humphreys v. Steven G. Jones, DDS, et al., complaint for damages and professional malpractice.

Shawn L. Gumenberg v. Airway RV Parts and Service LLC, et al., complaint for negligence, breach of bailment and damages.

Margaret J. Henry v. Premier Basement Systems, Inc., et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Peterson, Crystal K. and Bush, Mark W.

Warner, Robert F. and Teresa E.

Luttrell, Jamie M. and Robert A., Jr.

Chapman, Chad M. and Ashley N.

Sauer, Jeannine A. and Brian P.

Hawkins, Rachel L. and Jason C.

Tremble, Carly N. and Jonathan R.

Carter, Jazmayne and Lischa

Fisk, Nancy O. and Michael H.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Nicholas A. Giltz, 33; $250 in restitution, 34 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Kurtis A. Downing, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ryan D. Gallegos, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Jason A. Reid, 44; 24 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Thomas R. Leviton, 55; 90 months in prison with credit given for 132 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody A. Barnhart, 25; 13 days in jail, false statement.

Jeremiah Daehn, 29; 25 days in jail, obstruction of an officer.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Misty L. Kobi, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Maurice D. Lofton, 41; 11 days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic.