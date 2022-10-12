Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

PULLMAN – Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley landed on the watch list Wednesday for one of the nation’s most prestigious postseason honors: the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defender in college football.

Henley joins edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. on the watch list.

A senior transfer out of Nevada, Henley is making waves in his first and final season at WSU. The outside linebacker leads the Cougars and ranks second in the Pac-12 with 55 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He is fourth among FBS players in TFLs and tied for fourth in the conference with four sacks. Henley has also recorded an interception and two forced fumbles.

Henley is coming off his second double-digit tackling effort of the season. He recorded a team-high 11 stops in the Cougars’ 30-14 loss at No. 6 USC last weekend and totaled 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Cougars’ 38-7 rout of Colorado State last month, earning national defensive player of the week nods from the Bednarik Award and Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Los Angeles native is also on the watch lists for the Butkus Award (best linebacker), Reese’s Senior Bowl and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Henley is one of 90 players up for the Bednarik Award. Semifinalists will be announced Nov. 1 and three finalists will be revealed Nov. 22.