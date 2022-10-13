19-year-old injured in I-90 rollover in Spokane Valley

A 19-year-old Spokane man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after the car he was driving Thursday on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley rolled.

Jadyn R. Cavitt was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 shortly before 11 a.m. west on the interstate at Evergreen Road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Cavitt left the road onto the shoulder of the westbound on-ramp, causing the vehicle to launch over the ramp, troopers said. The car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of the on-ramp, and rolled down an embankment.

Cavitt had serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol’s District 4 Twitter page.

Cavitt was wearing a seat belt, the release said.

Troopers said speed caused the crash.

The right lane of the Evergreen Road on-ramp was blocked for a few hours, Trooper Ryan Senger said.