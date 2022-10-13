The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 44° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

19-year-old injured in I-90 rollover in Spokane Valley

Oct. 13, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:39 p.m.

Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, of Spokane, was injured when the 2012 Chrysler 300 he was driving Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley crashed at the Evergreen Road on-ramp. The Washington State Patrol said Cavitt was driving at a high rate of speed.  (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, of Spokane, was injured when the 2012 Chrysler 300 he was driving Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley crashed at the Evergreen Road on-ramp. The Washington State Patrol said Cavitt was driving at a high rate of speed.  (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, of Spokane, was injured when the 2012 Chrysler 300 he was driving Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley crashed at the Evergreen Road on-ramp. The Washington State Patrol said Cavitt was driving at a high rate of speed.  (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, of Spokane, was injured when the 2012 Chrysler 300 he was driving Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley crashed at the Evergreen Road on-ramp. The Washington State Patrol said Cavitt was driving at a high rate of speed.  (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

A 19-year-old Spokane man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after the car he was driving Thursday on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley rolled.

Jadyn R. Cavitt was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 shortly before 11 a.m. west on the interstate at Evergreen Road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Cavitt left the road onto the shoulder of the westbound on-ramp, causing the vehicle to launch over the ramp, troopers said. The car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of the on-ramp, and rolled down an embankment.

Cavitt had serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol’s District 4 Twitter page.

Cavitt was wearing a seat belt, the release said.

Troopers said speed caused the crash.

The right lane of the Evergreen Road on-ramp was blocked for a few hours, Trooper Ryan Senger said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety