19-year-old injured in I-90 rollover in Spokane Valley
Oct. 13, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:39 p.m.
A 19-year-old Spokane man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after the car he was driving Thursday on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley rolled.
Jadyn R. Cavitt was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 shortly before 11 a.m. west on the interstate at Evergreen Road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Cavitt left the road onto the shoulder of the westbound on-ramp, causing the vehicle to launch over the ramp, troopers said. The car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of the on-ramp, and rolled down an embankment.
Cavitt had serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol’s District 4 Twitter page.
Cavitt was wearing a seat belt, the release said.
Troopers said speed caused the crash.
The right lane of the Evergreen Road on-ramp was blocked for a few hours, Trooper Ryan Senger said.
