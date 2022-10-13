5 people killed in Raleigh, including off-duty officer. Suspect ‘contained,’ officials say

By Korie Dean, Aaron Sanchez-Guerra and Anna Johnson The News & Observer

RALEIGH, N.C. – Five people were shot and killed, including an off-duty police officer, on a northeastern Raleigh greenway Thursday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a news conference.

Two others, including a Raleigh Police K9 officer, were transported to a hospital. The officer had non-life -threatening injuries, Baldwin said.

Raleigh police said in a tweet at 9:37 p.m. Eastern time that a suspect is in custody.

The investigation remains active, officials said at the news conference.

“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” said Baldwin, who was visibly shaken.

The news conference was held outside Raleigh City Hall, not far from a memorial for fallen police officers.

Baldwin was joined by City Manager Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo, Raleigh Fire Chief Herbert Griffin and Raleigh Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Bentley.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson was at a professional conference in Dallas but was on her way back to Raleigh Thursday night, Borneo said.

A spokesperson for WakeMed Hospital previously said three people are being treated there. Their conditions are not available.

Law enforcement from across the area descended on an “active shooting” Thursday afternoon in a residential area off the Neuse River Greenway.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it “has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting incident in Raleigh this afternoon.”

About 5:30 p.m., Raleigh police advised residents in the Hedingham neighborhood to remain in their homes and to contact 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious. The area is near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives.

Raleigh Police said at 6:49 p.m. that residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive and Old Milburnie Road also should remain indoors. Drivers were told to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet at 6:54 p.m. that he has spoken with Baldwin and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.”

State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are among those who assisted Raleigh Police, DPS said.