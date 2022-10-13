The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 44° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Authorities searching for man missing out of Missoula who may be in the Spokane area

Oct. 13, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:36 p.m.

(Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
(Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
(Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
(Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

Authorities are looking for a missing and at-risk man in the Spokane area, Washington State Patrol said on Thursday.

Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Saturday. He is Indigenous and described as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says “Only God Can Judge Me” on his arm and a tattoo that says “King” with a crown on his left hand.

Authorities ask that the public call 911 if they see Blair.

The missing Indigenous person alert was activated on behalf of the Missoula Police Department. The Missoula police can be reached at (406) 552-6300.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety