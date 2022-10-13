Authorities searching for man missing out of Missoula who may be in the Spokane area
Oct. 13, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:36 p.m.
Authorities are looking for a missing and at-risk man in the Spokane area, Washington State Patrol said on Thursday.
Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Saturday. He is Indigenous and described as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says “Only God Can Judge Me” on his arm and a tattoo that says “King” with a crown on his left hand.
Authorities ask that the public call 911 if they see Blair.
The missing Indigenous person alert was activated on behalf of the Missoula Police Department. The Missoula police can be reached at (406) 552-6300.
