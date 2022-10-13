History for Chron

The state superintendent of public instruction announced formal plans to support Spokane Public Schools in a lawsuit over the operation of a vocational school.

The case before the Washington Supreme Court stemmed from an appeal of a Superior Court judge’s ruling that said public education funds could only be used for “common school” as contemplated by the state constitution.

George Ferris, corporation counsel for the city of Spokane, predicted the Lilac City would soon employ a sales tax to raise revenue to pay for operations.

After studying similar taxes in California, Ferris said he predicted Washington cities would seek legal authorization from the Legislature to do the same thing here.

“Spokane, Seattle, Tacoma, and other cities in this state are now faced with the problem of more demands on the treasury with no new sources of income,” Ferris said.The wreckage of the crashed airplane of Rudolph J. “Crazy Trader” Lonza, a Spokane car dealer, was discovered on Mount Spokane following his crash on Oct. 31, 1946.

Discovered by hunters, Lonza’s location indicated that he flew into Mount Spokane during a storm while trying to return from Helena.

A former U.S. Air Force instructor, Lonza appeared to be about 600 feet too low.

He was only minutes from his destination at Felts Field when he crashed.