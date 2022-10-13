Prep roundup: Aylen Littleworth helps maintains West Valley girls soccer winning streak

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Aylen Littleworth scored and had an assist and the Eagles (13-0-1, 8-0) shut out the visiting Knights (5-9, 3-5). Ashlyn Chase and Claire Busse added goals for WV.

Pullman 5, Rogers 0: Vanna Chun scored two goals and had an assist and the visiting Greyhounds (6-6, 5-3) blanked the Pirates (1-12, 0-7). Kyla Schulenberger scored one goal and had an assist for Pullman.

Clarkston 3, Shadle Park 0: Rebecca Skinner scored two goals and the Bantams (6-3-2, 5-2) shut out the visiting Highlanders (2-10, 2-6). Sienna Newhouse scored a goal for Shadle.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Cassie Moeller had 12 kills and the visiting Panthers (9-0, 5-0) beat the Tigers (6-5, 4-1) 25-11, 25-15, 26-24. Ellie Deandre had nine kills for Lewis and Clark.

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Julianne Hemphill had nine kills and the visiting Falcons (6-3, 3-2) beat the Titans (4-7, 0-5) 25-8, 25-10, 25-16. Allie Ferrin had eight kills for University.

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 0: Maggie Degenhart had 18 kills and the Wildcats (9-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-4, 2-3) 25-14, 25-11, 25-12. Joy Assonken and Shauna Elliott had four kills apiece for Cheney.

Ferris 3, North Central 0: Kennedy Smith had 10 kills and the Saxons (6-4, 2-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (4-7, 1-4) 25-19, 25-23, 25-12. Stephanie Leach had 14 kills for North Central.

Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley: Lilli Etter had 16 kills and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 3-2) beat the Bears (1-9, 0-5) 25-12, 25-23, 25-15.

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Lela Smith had 13 kills and the Eagles (4-7, 3-2) beat the visiting knights (3-8, 1-4) 30-28, 25-7, 25-18. Kaiden Davis had seven kills for East Valley.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Sophie Armstrong had nine kills and the visiting Greyhounds (8-3, 5-0) beat the Pirates (0-10, 0-5) 25-7, 25-12, 25-11. Hayley Ying had four kills for Rogers.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 1: Abbey Flerchinger had 20 kills and two blocks and the Highlanders (5-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Bantams (2-6, 2-3) 26-28, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21. Sydnee Knight had 14 kills and two blocks for the Bantams.