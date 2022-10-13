The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Aylen Littleworth helps maintains West Valley girls soccer winning streak

Oct. 13, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:36 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Aylen Littleworth scored and had an assist and the Eagles (13-0-1, 8-0) shut out the visiting Knights (5-9, 3-5). Ashlyn Chase and Claire Busse added goals for WV.

Pullman 5, Rogers 0: Vanna Chun scored two goals and had an assist and the visiting Greyhounds (6-6, 5-3) blanked the Pirates (1-12, 0-7). Kyla Schulenberger scored one goal and had an assist for Pullman.

Clarkston 3, Shadle Park 0: Rebecca Skinner scored two goals and the Bantams (6-3-2, 5-2) shut out the visiting Highlanders (2-10, 2-6). Sienna Newhouse scored a goal for Shadle.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Cassie Moeller had 12 kills and the visiting Panthers (9-0, 5-0) beat the Tigers (6-5, 4-1) 25-11, 25-15, 26-24. Ellie Deandre had nine kills for Lewis and Clark.

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Julianne Hemphill had nine kills and the visiting Falcons (6-3, 3-2) beat the Titans (4-7, 0-5) 25-8, 25-10, 25-16. Allie Ferrin had eight kills for University.

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 0: Maggie Degenhart had 18 kills and the Wildcats (9-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-4, 2-3) 25-14, 25-11, 25-12. Joy Assonken and Shauna Elliott had four kills apiece for Cheney.

Ferris 3, North Central 0: Kennedy Smith had 10 kills and the Saxons (6-4, 2-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (4-7, 1-4) 25-19, 25-23, 25-12. Stephanie Leach had 14 kills for North Central.

Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley: Lilli Etter had 16 kills and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 3-2) beat the Bears (1-9, 0-5) 25-12, 25-23, 25-15.

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Lela Smith had 13 kills and the Eagles (4-7, 3-2) beat the visiting knights (3-8, 1-4) 30-28, 25-7, 25-18. Kaiden Davis had seven kills for East Valley.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Sophie Armstrong had nine kills and the visiting Greyhounds (8-3, 5-0) beat the Pirates (0-10, 0-5) 25-7, 25-12, 25-11. Hayley Ying had four kills for Rogers.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 1: Abbey Flerchinger had 20 kills and two blocks and the Highlanders (5-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Bantams (2-6, 2-3) 26-28, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21. Sydnee Knight had 14 kills and two blocks for the Bantams.

