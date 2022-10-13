This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Random House/TNS) (Penguin Random House/PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “Righteous Prey,” John Sandford (Putnam)

3. “Mad Honey,” By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

4. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

6. “Verity,” Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

7. “Endless Summer: Stories from Days That Last Forever,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. “The Winners: A Novel,” Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. “Blowback,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

10. “Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel,” C.J. Box (Minotaur)

Nonfiction

1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)

2. “Lighter: Let Go of the Past, Connect with the Present, and Expand the Future,” Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” Kelly Ripa (Dey Street)

6. “The World of the End Bible Study Guide: How Jesus’ Prophecy Shapes Our Priorities,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations,” Tabitha Brown (Morrow)

8. “The Stay-at-Home Chef: Family Favorites Cookbook,” Rachel Farnsworth (Alpha)

9. “Preppy Kitchen: Recipes for Seasonal Dishes and Simple Pleasures (A Cookbook),” John Kanell (Simon Element)

10. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization,” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)