Two police officers killed, one seriously injured in shooting in Conn.

Hartford Courant

By Hartford Courant

Two police officers were fatally shot and one was seriously injured in a shooting in Bristol, Connecticut, late Wednesday night, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Bristol Police responded to 310 Redstone Hill Road for a reported possible domestic violence incident between two siblings before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the Connecticut State Police at a news conference Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, one suspect was outside of the residence and shots were fired, fatally wounding one officer on the scene. Two other officers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed in the shooting, according to Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould at a news conference Thursday morning.

Ofc. Alec Iurato, 26, was severely injured and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for surgery. He is now recovering from surgery, Gould said.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect’s brother was also shot and was transported to an area hospital. The brother’s status is unknown at this time, Jeltema said.

DeMonte is survived by his wife, two children, parents and two siblings. He has one child on the way, Gould said. Hamzy was born and raised in Bristol is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

“Words can’t express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning,” as a result of the senseless violence, Police Chief Brian Gould said Thursday morning.

“Our community has been rocked, our police department has been rocked,” the chief said.

Residents reported the sound of multiple gunshots around 11 p.m. in the area of Redstone Hill Road.

According to a source connected to the city, the shooting happened after police went to an altercation at Bleachers, a bar on Middle Street in Bristol. The two officers and Sgt. DeMonte drove to a house near Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street about a mile away to talk to someone involved in the dispute and apparently were ambushed, according to the source.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the officers “were shot and killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to a domestic violence situation involving family at a private residence in Bristol.”

He directed flags to half-staff in honor to honor them.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that personnel were requested to assist the Bristol Police Department with an investigation.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police said in a statement posted on social media.

Lamont called it a senseless tragedy.

“My prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers,” Lamont said. “I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

“This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations,” he said. “These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state.”

Bristol Senator Henri Martin, R-Bristol, said in a statement: “This is heartbreaking.

“Words cannot sum up our sadness and emotions. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bristol Police Department, their families, and our entire law enforcement community,” Martin said. “We will continue to pray for them all.”

A large police procession with officers from around the state escorted the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington on Thursday morning.

Bristol Superintendent of Schools Catherine M. Carbone said in a letter to families, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of this morning from Bristol. Three Bristol police officers were shot overnight, two fatally, after responding to a call for assistance.

“As the details of this tragedy emerge, we will stand together in support of each other and our community at large. Over the coming hours and days, we will provide you with updates and additional information as it becomes available,” she said. “We offer our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the victims’ families and friends and the entire Bristol Police Department during this very difficult time.”

Carbone said the district crisis team will continue to monitor the situation and support all students and staff.

State police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The incident is under investigation and more information is to come as details emerge.