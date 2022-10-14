Biden tries to reassure voters on health care costs

By Michael D. Shear New York Times

LOS ANGELES – President Joe Biden on Friday tried to reassure Americans stung by high inflation that his administration was working to keep health care costs down, promising a community college audience in Southern California that he was committed to doing even more.

But his remarks in Irvine – the first of two West Coast speeches devoted to health care costs – come just days after government data revealed that overall inflation remains high as voters prepare to go to the polls for midterm elections early next month.

Surveys show that Americans are deeply frustrated by the impact of sharply higher prices on their pocketbooks. They are expected to rebuke the president and his party in the elections, with most analysts predicting that Democrats will lose control of one or both chambers in Congress.

Speaking to a friendly audience, Biden argued that Republicans would drive prices higher if they gained power. He noted their opposition to his efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, which he said would force prices down for medication for millions of seniors. And he said Democrats had pushed through price caps on critical drugs including insulin.

“If Republicans in Congress have their way, it’s going to mean the power we just gave Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and other costs over time goes away – gone,” Biden said, standing in front of signs that said “Lowering Costs for American Families.” “Two-thousand-dollar cap on prescription drugs goes away – gone. The $35 a month cap on insulin for Medicare is gone.”

Biden’s three-state, four-day trip is also intended to boost the fortunes of Democratic candidates by using the presidential bully pulpit to highlight the party’s accomplishments. On Wednesday in Colorado, he stood next to Michael Bennet, one of the state’s two Democratic senators, to announce a new national monument – a key campaign promise for the embattled lawmaker.

In Los Angeles on Thursday, Biden hailed the use of money from his infrastructure legislation to help complete a new subway line. During his remarks, he made certain to single out Rep. Karen Bass, a Democrat who had fought for a provision that directs jobs on the project to local workers.

“Local workers can be first in line for these jobs thanks to Karen,” Biden said. “I really mean it, Karen. Thank you very much.”

At the community college in Irvine, Biden focused his attention on health care – and on Rep. Katie Porter, a two-term Democrat running for re-election in a key swing district in Orange County.

Porter, who is facing Scott Baugh, a Republican former state assemblyman, pushed for the drug-pricing measure. At the event on Friday, Biden singled her out, crediting the success of Democratic legislation to her efforts to fight on behalf of her constituents.

“That’s why Katie’s leadership and the work of the Democrats in Congress was so consequential,” he said. “Katie, I’m not just being nice because I’m in your district. It happens to be true. No, no. I mean, you’re a fighter. You’re decent. You’re honorable and everybody respects you.”

Friday’s event, at the Irvine Valley Community College, was an official one, not a campaign rally. But Porter used her time at the podium to assail Republicans.

“Every single Republican in Washington voted against patients, against families and against taxpayers,” she said. “In the Senate, Republican politicians voted to limit how much Americans can save on prescription drugs and to prevent all patients from getting insulin. And House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed that next term it is his priority to return Big Pharma its unchecked power to charge patients whatever it wants.”

She called that a “slap in the face” to the Californians she represents.

Republicans sought to portray Biden’s efforts to bolster candidates’ prospects as in vain. “Joe Biden is the last person Democrat candidates want to see on the campaign trail,” Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Campaign Committee, said after the event, noting reports that Democrats recently shifted money away from some California districts to candidates who need help more.

“His policies are so unpopular, House Democrats are being forced to abandon spending in California districts he won by double-digits,” McAdams said.

Friday evening, Biden was scheduled to fly to Portland, Oregon, a liberal community where the Democratic Party would not normally need the help of the sitting president. But Biden is hoping to help boost the fortunes of Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor.

Although the state has not elected a Republican leader in decades, polls suggest that Kotek is in a tight, three-way race with Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate, and Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is being financed by Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike. The White House is hoping that a visit by Biden will help underscore the party’s commitment to her.

Republicans predicted that Biden’s trip will not prevent their party from grabbing the top electoral prize in the state.

“Joe Biden’s disastrous policies continue to hurt Oregon families, and there has been no bigger fan of his out-of-touch approach,” said Kaitlin Price, a spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association, citing Kotek, Johnson and Kate Brown, the state’s current Democratic governor.

“This last-ditch effort from national Democrats is proof of their hysteria as they watch Christine Drazan take hold of once-deep-blue Oregon that is desperate for change,” Price said.