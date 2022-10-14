Dear Kiantha: Homesick college students can stay connected to mom while finding new support systems

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

I am a freshman at Gonzaga University. I’ve been away from my mom for a few months. My mother and I have always been very close. I am not doing so well emotionally being away from her. I don’t want to worry her, but some days I feel like I really need her. Any advice?

Dear Freshman,

First things first, take a deep breath and exhale slowly. Do you know that there is no mountain high enough nor a valley low enough to keep your momma away from you? Since you are struggling with your mental health, let your mom know. There may also be resources on campus to help students transition into college life. You don’t have to carry this alone.

Your mother is the woman who wiped your nose, I’d even bet sometimes on her shirt. Based on your close relationship I can tell that your mother poured into you everything she had to give. I say that to say you have everything you need inside of you to be OK. You are going to be just fine but, in the meantime, give yourself grace while you are adjusting to your new world away from home.

Moving away from home to go to college is an exciting time and full of millions of opportunities to make new connections. Your mother will always be the anchor of your support system, and, through new and old friendships, you have an opportunity here to develop additional support systems.

The holidays are right around the corner, if you are fortunate enough to go home for the holidays, be sure to take every opportunity to share plenty of sweet moments with your mom to sustain you until your next visit.

You got this and it will get easier with each passing semester.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

To submit a question, email DearKiantha@gmail.com.