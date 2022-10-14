Gonzaga women ready to kickoff season with annual FanFest on Saturday

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Fans will get their first peek at this year’s Gonzaga women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon, when the Zags hold their annual FanFest at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

With just one returning starter, the Zags will move several players into new roles this year. FanFest, sponsored by Numerica Credit Union, will include a 20-minute scrimmage that would at least offer a glimpse of what’s to come this year.

The Zags also will participate in a 3-point shooting contest, a skills contest and a hot shot competition.

Two weeks into fall practice, coach Lisa Fortier and her staff are still figuring out how several players will adapt to new roles after the Zags graduated four starters last year.

Senior guard Kayleigh Truong and junior forward Yvonne Ejim appear to be sure-fire starters, and Kaylynne Truong will be get plenty of minutes.

Even with only 12 players, Fortier has plenty of options. Inside, forwards Maud Huijbens and Eliza Hollingsworth are expected to get double-digit minutes.

Junior Makayla Williams has a chance to start on the wing, although Utah transfer Brynna Maxwell could see action there or as a shooting guard working with Kayleigh Truong.

In the backcourt, redshirt freshmen Payton Muma and Calli Stokes are expected to get solid minutes.

Fortier said she’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Fortier, now in her eighth year as head coach. “These guys are fun to work with, and I think they’re working hard to be ready for their new roles.”

Other coaches in the West Coast Conference, however, don’t seem to believe that GU will struggle as they picked the Zags to win the regular-season title.

FanFest is not a ticketed event, which means seating will be first-come, first-served.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and event starts at 4.

Limited concessions will be available. All concession stands are cashless and purchases must be made with a credit/debit card.

Fans’ next chance to see the Zags will be Nov. 4, when GU hosts Western Washington in an exhibition.

The regular season opens with a home game Nov. 10 against Long Beach State.