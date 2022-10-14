History for Chron

A 22-year-old Spokane man suffering a mental illness episode was arrested after a foot chase that ended with him obtaining an officer’s gun and pointing at him, according to reports.

Spokane Police officers Dave J. Moore and Mark L. Grumbly responded to a call for assistance at Community Mental Health Center, 107 S. Division St.

When they arrived, the patient who earlier had made threats to hurt other people, saw the officers and fled on foot.

Moore caught up with the man, but during a struggle to subdue him, the man grabbed Moore’s gun and reportedly pointed it at Moore as he called for Grumbly’s assistance.

The man eventually threw the gun out in the street and was taken into custody and sent to Eastern State Hospital.

The Spokane Humane Society mostly failed in its attempt to corral three feral cats at a downtown location that was slated for demolition on Spokane Falls Boulevard.

The cats had been surviving off scraps and handouts. Prompted by requests, two volunteers were able to catch one of the cats, but two escaped efforts to catch them.