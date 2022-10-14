Julio Rodriguez says playing in front of Mariners fans in playoffs is ‘what it’s all about’

By Shane Lantz Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On the eve of the first home playoff game of his young career, Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez smiled widely for the cameras. He has been waiting for this moment his whole life.

Rodriguez has become a fan favorite and one of baseball’s biggest stars over the course of his rookie season. With plenty of dramatic heroics at the plate, impressive catches in the outfield, and a star-making turn at the Home Run Derby this past July, Rodriguez has quickly become a beloved figure in Seattle and around the baseball world.

As much as Mariners fans love Rodriguez, it seems that he loves them right back in equal measure. Rodriguez interacts often with his adoring supporters in the “J-Rod Squad” section in T-Mobile Park’s center-field seats, gets a roaring ovation every time he comes to the plate and chats with fans regularly on social media.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez retweeted and replied to a viral video of local Mariners fans celebrating the team’s dramatic 10-9 comeback win over Toronto in the wild-card series last Saturday, saying, “We enjoy it different in the PNW!!!”

Rodriguez smiled when reminded of the video. He knows how excited the fans are for a home playoff game after 21 years of baseball mediocrity, and he seems to recognize just how vital fan energy and excitement is to the team’s success.

“I feel like that’s what it’s all about,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what it’s all about, playing for them, because this is a really fun fan base to play for. They’re a really fun fan base, and that’s why I feel like this is probably one of the best places to play, too, because of just how genuine the love for the team is.”

Rodriguez has shown a knack for performing on the big stage, and has continued that trend in the postseason.

In the ALDS opener against the Astros on Tuesday, Rodriguez drove in two runs with a double and a triple, and scored three times while coming just short of a home run. Rodriguez hit another double in Game 2 on Thursday, and is eager to do even more once he and his Mariners teammates take the field for Saturday’s contest.

“It’s amazing,” Rodriguez said of playing in the postseason. “I feel like this is the best baseball we can play and it’s exciting.

“It’s exciting to be able to play with a fan base so engaged in the game … it’s exciting to play in an environment like that. I feel like everybody plays as hard as they can, so that’s why I’m a big fan of playing in the postseason.”

Mariners fans haven’t watched a playoff game in Seattle since Rodriguez was 10 months old. Saturday will be an exciting day for Seattle baseball, and one that Rodriguez and younger Mariners fans will all get to experience together, for the first time.

“I know there is going to be a lot of excitement out there,” Rodriguez said.

“I cannot wait to step on the field with them, and the first postseason game in a long time here, I’m definitely excited for that, and I know they’re going to enjoy.”