Kroger announces it will buy Albertsons, creating grocery empire

By Rachael Lerman Washington Post

The grocery chain Kroger announced plans Friday to buy competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, potentially creating a grocery empire spanning the United States.

The combined company could pose a competitive threat to Walmart and Amazon, the retail and e-commerce giants that already wield massive power in the grocery market.

Kroger and Albertsons are two of the largest grocery store chains in the United States. Kroger owns Spokane area Fred Meyer stores and Albertsons has one location and Safeway has four locations in the Lilac City.

The deal is likely to draw antitrust scrutiny from federal regulators who have been keeping an eye on industry consolidation.

In particular, it might attract attention due to the chains’ dominance in certain local markets, potentially forcing the combined company to divest stores in specific areas, said retail analyst Neil Saunders.

That said, the national food and grocery market is still pretty fragmented, with Walmart as the largest player, with about 17 percent of the market, he noted.

“It doesn’t create a sort of behemoth that is crowding everyone out of the market,” Saunders said.

Grocery chains have been hit hard by inflation and supply chain crunches, and they have experienced periods of panic buying and empty shelves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food and grocery prices have also spiked for consumers, and the government’s food index has risen 11.4% over the past year, the largest 12-month increase in decades.

When the deal has been finalized, Kroger will control about 11.8% of the food and grocery market, according to the data analysis company GlobalData.

That would make it the second-largest player in the food and grocery market behind Walmart.

The two companies together have more than 710,000 employees and nearly 5,000 stores.

Both have stores under numerous brand names. Albertsons operates Safeway and Vons, and Kroger operates Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and others.

Albertsons has a strong presence in the western United States, especially in California.

Kroger, which operates across the country, said the combined company would have a presence in 48 states and D.C.

The company did not clarify whether the new entity would have brick-and-mortar stores in all those locations or whether this would include online sales.

A map of the combined locations shows an expansive network of stores across the country and in most states.

The deal is unlikely to significantly impact food prices for shoppers, Saunders said.

Kroger still has to compete with Walmart, Costco, Amazon and local chains, in addition to facing the pressure of inflation.

Combining some operations could create some savings for the company, in his view.

“I don’t think it will make things worse,” he said. “They don’t have the scope to increase prices with impunity.”

“This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and nonunion competitors,” Kroger chief executive Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

McMullen will be the chairman and CEO of the joined company.

The companies expect to close the deal in early 2024.