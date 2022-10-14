The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Oct. 14, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:17 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 302 NBC

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS / NLDS

11:07 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia FS1

1:07 p.m.: Houston at Seattle TBS

4:37 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS

6:37 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1

Boxing

7:30 p.m.: Lightweights: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: Colgate at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: Auburn at Ole Miss ESPN

9 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas ABC

9 a.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN2

9 a.m.: Penn State at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina ESPNU

11 a.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12

Noon: Idaho at Montana SWX

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU ABC / ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Ohio at Western Michigan CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at BYU ESPN

1 p.m.: Tulane at USF ESPNU

1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12

4 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington SWX

4 p.m.: LSU at Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBSSN

4 p.m.: ULM at South Alabama NFL

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at East Carolina ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State ABC

5 p.m.: USC at Utah Fox 28

6 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV CBSSN

7:45 p.m.: San Jose State at Fresno State FS1

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf

8 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh NHL

Soccer, men’s, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace USA

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest USA

9:30 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS / NLDS

10:30 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Houston at Seattle 96.9-FM

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Idaho at Montana 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

3 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change

