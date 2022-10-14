Prep football: Colby Danielson leads Mead over LC; Colville’s Cale Roy completes four TD passes to beat Shadle Park

Oct. 14, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:47 a.m.

From staff reports

All Week 10 games are scheduled for Nov. 4 unless situations dictate moving a game to Nov. 5.

Additionally, four Week 10 nonplayoff matchups were also set: GSL 4 at CWAC 3, CWAC 4 at GSL 5; GSL 6 at CWAC 5; CWAC 6 at GSL 7.

The GSL league champion will receive a bye into the state tournament, while the second- and third-place teams from the GSL will cross over with the champion and second-place team from the CWAC. The GSL No. 2 will host the CWAC No. 2.

The GSL announced on Friday an agreement with the Central Washington Athletic Conference on the Week 10 playoff scenario.

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Mead 37, Lewis and Clark 14: Colby Danielson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Panthers (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4, 3-3).

Keenan Kuntz caught second-half touchdown passes of 11 and 15 yards and Colby Price rushed eight times for 116 yards for Mead. Darius Clairborne paced LC with 184 rushing yards with a TD on 34 carries.

Mt. Spokane 45, Cheney 29: The visiting Wildcats (6-1, 6-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-5, 2-5). Details were unavailable.

Ferris 20, Pasco 14: The Saxons (1-7) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-8) at Ridgeline HS in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

2A

Clarkston 24, Pullman 10: Ikaika Millan rushed for 151 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Bantams (5-2, 4-1) beat the Greyhounds (3-3, 2-2).

Carter Steinwand threw for 143 yards with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Nate Somers for Clarkston. Pullman’s Caleb Northcraft completed 23 of 39 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Rogers 35, East Valley 10: Aaron Kinsey rushed for 148 yards with a touchdown pass and the Pirates (2-5, 1-3) beat the visiting Knights (1-6, 1-3) at Union Stadium.

Diezel Wilkinson carried 21 times for 219 yards and had a TD pass for EV.

Colville 35, Shadle Park 28: Emmet Marshall collected a go-ahead 13-yard touchdown pass from Cale Roy in the fourth quarter and the Crimson Hawks (6-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (5-2) in a nonleague game.

Roy finished 11 of 18 for 248 yards and four touchdowns for Colville. Beckett Ensminger had scoring runs of 4 and 50 yards for Shadle Park.

1A

Lakeside 65, Medical Lake 14: Sadahiro Patterson scored on a 2-yard run and 40-yard punt return and the Eagles (7-0, 4-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-7, 0-5).

Calvin Mikkelsen scored twice while Kole Hunsaker threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another for the Eagles, who returned two interceptions for scores.

Freeman 18, Riverside 13: Boen Phelps rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with just over 1 minute left in the game, and the visiting Scotties (5-2, 3-1) beat the Rams (3-4, 2-2).

Riverside drove the length of the field with an opportunity to retake the lead, but Freeman’s defense made a goal-line stand to preserve the win.

Newport 35, Deer Park 21: Nolan Loosier rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns and the Grizzlies (3-4, 2-3) beat the visiting Stags (3-4, 1-3).

2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46, Reardan 7: Chase Galbreath threw for 178 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Broncos (6-1, 5-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (3-4, 2-3).

Hayden Melcher caught five passes for 76 yards with one touchdown and scored on a 67-yard punt return for LRS.

Chewelah 41, Liberty 15: Clay Jeanneret rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns and the Cougars (5-2, 5-1) beat the Lancers (5-2, 5-1).

Kruz Katzer carried 29 times for 207 yards with a rushing and receiving TD. Jake Jeske led Liberty with 100 yards on seven carries and 145 yards passing.

Davenport 49, Colfax 24: Jaegar Jacobsen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, Mason Gilchrist scored on touchdown runs of 57, 3 and 42 yards and the Gorillas (4-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-6, 1-4)

Northeast 1B

Odessa 56, Republic 28: The Tigers (5-0, 3-0) beat Republic (0-7, 0-4). Details were unavailable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 58: Grayson Beal scored on a 20-yard run with just over 1 minute to play and the Warriors (5-2, 3-1) edged the visiting Wildcats (4-3, 2-2).

Beal finished with 139 yards on 11 carries. ACH’s Carter Pitts carried 34 times for 346 yards with six touchdowns. WCK’s Preston Michael had 168 yards on 26 rushes with four TDs.

Wellpinit 68, Cusick 36: Smokey Abrahamson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another and Wellpinit (6-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (2-4, 0-3). Josiah Pierre caught two touchdown passes for the Panthers.

Curlew 47, Selkirk 14: The Cougars (4-2, 3-2) defeated the visiting Rangers (2-5, 1-3). Details were unavailable.

Springdale 58, Northport 12: The Chargers (4-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (2-5, 0-4). Details were unavailable.

Inchelium 50, Columbia (Hunters) 44: The Hornets (5-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Lions (2-4, 2-2). Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 70, Yakama Nation Tribal 0: The visiting Eagles (3-2, 2-1) beat YNT (0-7, 0-4). Details were unavailable.

Pomeroy 70, Garfield-Palouse 0: Trevin Kimble had three rushing touchdowns and the Pirates (6-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Vikings (0-6, 0-4). Sidney Bales and Braedon Fruh had two rushing touchdowns apiece for Pomeroy.

Inland Empire 5A

Post Falls 21, Coeur d’Alene 6: The Trojans (6-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Vikings (4-4, 1-1). Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 42, Lake City 31: The Bengals (6-2, 1-1) outlasted the visiting Timberwolves (2-6, 0-2). Details were unavailable.

Inland Empire 4A

Sandpoint 67, Moscow 0: The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-7, 0-1). Details were unavailable.