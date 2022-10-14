Things to watch: Idaho aims to recover Little Brown Stein in reignited rivalry at Montana

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Playing for a traveling trophy as a representative of a rivalry seems less urgent these days and a relic of an earlier era of football, like tearaway jerseys and big shoulder pads.

But an important aspect of a traveling trophy is when it actually travels.

The Little Brown Stein that has supposedly animated the Idaho-Montana rivalry since 1903 has not been in Moscow in two decades, and the series was on hiatus from 2004-2017, when Idaho was pursuing its Football Bowl Subdivision adventure.

As far as anyone in Idaho knows, the Little Brown Stein might be propping open a door or holding down a pile of papers in the football office in Missoula.

But the stein might want to brush off its traveling clothes.

The power base of the Big Sky Conference hasn’t included Moscow for decades. As the 3-2 Vandals take on the 5-0 Grizzlies, however, both are 2-0 in the conference, and a win would significantly advance each team’s so far legitimate playoff aspirations.

Here are three things to watch at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Who wins the running game? Montana, ranked second in the Football Championship Association coaches’ poll, likes to load up with two and three tight ends and pound running backs Xavier Harris (228 yards in 38 attempts) and Nick Ostmo (226 yards in 46 attempts), and quarterback Lucas Johnson (196 yards in 40 attempts) at opponents. Johnson has also thrown for 1,009 yards with 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. Idaho also likes to run. Freshman Anthony Woods leads the Vandals with 361 yards on 61 carries, senior Roshaun Johnson follows with 236 yards on 66 carries and sophomore Elisha Cummings has 111 yards on 18 attempts with three touchdowns. The Vandals have to keep pace with the Grizzlies on the ground to have a chance of winning, Idaho coach Jason Eck said.

Idaho’s passing game against Montana’s defense. The Vandals’ Gevani McCoy has completed an effective 72.8% of his passes this season for 1,088 yards with 91 completions on 125 attempts. Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten lead the Vandals’ receivers, respectively, with 386 yards on 20 receptions and 261 yards on 23 catches. Each has scored two touchdowns.

Idaho also looks to tight end Connor Whitney, who has caught 15 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. The Grizzlies counter with the Big Sky’s best total defense. They give up just 246.4 yards and 11.4 points per game. They have held opponents to 157.6 passing yards per game, and they have made 19 sacks.

Ricardo Chavez as a wild card. If this game is close and is going to be won or lost at the margins, Idaho’s kicker-punter Chavez has not missed a field goal. He is 10 for 10 on the year with a long kick of 44 yards against Drake. In practice, he has shown an even longer leg.