Things to watch: Washington hosts Arizona and former WSU QB Jayden de Laura

Oct. 14, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:26 p.m.
What: Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) at Washington (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12)
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Husky Stadium
TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJRLatest line: Huskies by 14.5
UW key players
QB Michael Penix Jr.: 64.8% completions, 2,044 passing yards, 16 pass TD, 4 INT, 1 rush TD
WR Rome Odunze: 35 catches, 15 yards per reception, 4 TD
LB Cam Bright: 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT
S Alex Cook: 41 tackles, 2.5 TFL
UA key players
QB Jayden de Laura: 61.8% completions, 1,874 pass yards, 15 pass TD, 7 INT, 1 rush TD
WR Jacob Cowing: 46 catches, 643 receiving yards, 13.98 yards per reception, 7 TD
S Christian Young: 38 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 pass breakups, 0.5 sacks
DL Hunter Echols: 29 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
Production from Penix
UW quarterback Penix has been undeniably productive, ranking second in the nation with 340.7 passing yards per game while adding 16 passing scores and just four interceptions.
But the redshirt junior has also thrown three of those four interceptions in his past two games, including an unfortunate deflected pick-six against Arizona State. Penix also suffered an injury scare last weekend before returning to the game. There should be ample opportunity for more production Saturday against an Arizona defense that has not been particularly stout against the pass or run. But considering Washington’s scuffling defense, Penix has precious little margin for error. Can he do enough to help the Huskies snap a two-game losing streak?
Secondary concerns
UW’s secondary struggled mightily on the road – surrendering 73% completions, 556 passing yards and six passing touchdowns (with a single interception) in its last two games. A rash of injuries hasn’t helped, as starting cornerback Mishael Powell missed both games and safety Asa Turner was ejected for targeting immediately after returning from a three-game absence against Arizona State. Now, UW’s defensive backs must rebound against Arizona and former WSU quarterback de Laura – who completed 27 of 32 passes (84.4%) in a win over Washington last fall. Junior Cowing has also developed into one of the nation’s premier wide receivers, registering 46 catches for 643 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (tied for fourth in the nation). The Husky secondary will be tested again on Saturday.
Applying pressure
UW’s pass rush produced a standout performance in the 40-22 win over Stanford on Sept. 24, amassing 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The Huskies have managed a single sack in the two games since. That’s due both to opponents’ insistence on extra protection and emphasis on getting the ball out quick (as well as UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s significant dual threat skills). Without a potent pass rush, UW allowed 40 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since October 2013, and ASU and UCLA went a combined 19 for 27 on third down. If the Huskies can’t pressure de Laura, he’ll pick them apart, as he did in a dominant performance last November.
Inside Husky Stadium, where UW terrorized Stanford, it’s up to the Husky pass rush to answer the call.
Vorel’s prediction
UW is 4-0 at home, winning those four games by an average of 25 points. The Huskies have also won five straight games against Arizona (as well as five straight over the Wildcats inside Husky Stadium). The Wildcats are significantly improved, and de Laura and Cowing could certainly shred that UW secondary on Saturday. But there’s little to suggest that Arizona’s defense will be able to slow the Huskies. UW’s offense will keep on rolling, as Penix distributes to a variety of targets and the improved running game – against a team that ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in both rushing defense (228.8 yards per game) and opponent yards per carry (6.21) – will feast as well.
UW’s pass defense will struggle again, but the pass rush will show up for the first time in several weeks and the Huskies will force a turnover or two.
Final score: Huskies 38, Wildcats 30
