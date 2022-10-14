Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky game to go on sale Oct. 28

Tickets for a highly-anticipated, nationally-televised nonconference matchup between Gonzaga and Kentucky will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28, GU’s athletic department announced.

The second-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Wildcats is scheduled to take place on Nov. 20 at Spokane Arena. Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m. and ESPN will carry the live broadcast.

Ticket prices will start at $65 and be available for purchase at www.spokanearena.com.

Although the game will take place in the larger Spokane Arena, which lists a seating capacity of more than 12,000, tickets figure to be in high demand for a matchup pitting two projected national title contenders and two of the country’s preseason favorites for national player of the year honors – Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

For members of Zags Athletic Giving (ZAG), presale tickets will be available Oct. 19-25. Those interested in more information on how to become a ZAG member should visit www.gozags.com/ZAG.

Gonzaga season ticket holders were informed last week the Kentucky matchup would be honored as part of the season ticket package.

It was revealed last week this year’s game between the Bulldogs and Wildcats would be the first of a six-game series. The initial agreement between GU coach Mark Few and Kentucky coach John Calipari brought the Wildcats to Spokane in 2022-23 and sent the Bulldogs to Lexington for a game at Rupp Arena in 2023-24.

In addition to those games, the teams will also play neutral-site games in Seattle in 2024-25 and Nashville in 2025-26 before concluding the six-year series with another game at Rupp in 2026-27 and a game at GU’s McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027-28.