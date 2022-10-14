With slew of events in Seattle this weekend, department of transportation warns of traffic delays

There are a lot of reasons to head to Seattle this weekend, from the Mariners to the Kraken to Elton John. But it may be a little difficult to get there with Interstate 5 and 90 closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation warned Friday.

The weekend kicks off with a Mariners playoff game against the Houston Astros at 1 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Park, followed by the University of Washington Huskies playing the University of Arizona at 2:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium. The Seattle Kraken face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 pm. Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Sports continue Sunday with the potential for another Mariners game, should they win Saturday, and the Seahawks set to play the Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Along with dozens of shows at smaller venues, Panic! At the Disco takes the stage at Climate Pledge Arena at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rocket man Elton John is expected to draw a crowd at the Tacoma Dome Sunday night, too.

Catching a game or dancing at a show might require a bit more planning than usual with the slew of road closures. WSDOT recommends leaving early or taking public transportation if possible.

People driving to the west side of the state from Eastern Washington should avoid U.S. Highway 2, which has been closed on and off for weeks due to the Bolt Creek Fire, said Joe McHale, from WSDOT.

The highway remained closed Friday afternoon west of Skykomish.

For more information on road closures, visit the WSDOT Travel Map at wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map.