A Grip on Sports: We’re not sure we have the right answers to the many questions today brings

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Will the Mariners’ season continue after today? How about the Cougars’ win streak over Oregon State? Can Idaho upset Montana in Missoula? Will Eastern Washington turn its season around against Sacramento State? It’s Saturday morning and we woke up with a bunch of questions.

• No answers, though. We’re not Carnac, after all. (And, if you recognize that reference, good for you. Your Social Security check will have something extra in it in January.)

But if we were a guessing man – notice we didn’t say “betting,” as we rarely if ever do that – we would guess the Astros will have their way with George Kirby, Washington State will wish the Beavers were starting Chance Nolan, Idaho will not enjoy the atmosphere in Washington-Grizzly Stadium and Sac State will continue to roll through everyone in the Big Sky, including the Eagles.

We find it interesting that, if you want, you could roam through the channels today and watch at least some of each of those games. All are available on easily accessible – read, non-streaming – services.

(By the way, it’s not that we can’t use a streaming service. We watch ESPN+ occasionally and rarely miss a big show on Prime or Netflix or Disney. It’s just moving from one streaming service to another isn’t as easy as switching among channels in the cable world. And ease of transfer is crucial on a sports day as crowded as this one.)

The Mariners are on TBS starting at 1-ish. The Cougars are on the Pac-12 Network, which is easily accessible to everyone except people on the road in hotels or bars that pay DirecTV, at 6. The Vandals and Eagles are on SWX, Idaho starting at noon and Eastern at 4. Not perfect, but pretty darn sweet for those of us who enjoy a Saturday of eating Cheetos, drinking Diet Pepsi and vegging on the couch.

Too bad it’s not raining. Makes the excuses for why we’re not mowing the lawn or washing the car more palatable.

Anyhow, enjoy your Saturday. We will.

WSU: Colton Clark is in Corvallis – we used to stay in Salem, which meant a short pregame drive but also allowed us to access a great donut shop we found there; now it also means being able to have In-N-Out for lunch – and will have the coverage today. He thinks the Cougars will keep their win streak alive. He also has a preview of the game and players to watch. OSU is favored by 3.5 points. … The Beavers’ starting quarterback is still out, though Nolan was not playing well when he was injured and Ben Gulbranson led them to victory the last time out. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner has a couple stories in the Mercury News to prepare you for football Saturday. He answers questions and he checks in with recruiting. … Washington hosts Arizona and Jayden de Laura today. No matter the outcome, it should be interesting. … The battle in Boulder might not be as glamorous as the one in Salt Lake City today, but will new-look Colorado actually give California a game? The Bears hope not. … Everyone expects Utah to come out guns blazing against USC. How will the Trojans respond on the road? … Stanford hasn’t won an FBS game in more than an year. If the Cardinal upset Notre Dame today, that may just be forgotten. … In basketball news, a player returning from injury should bolster Colorado’s roster.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs yesterday told fans how to buy tickets for the Arena game against Kentucky. Theo Lawson passes along what was said. … Today, the Zag women hold their fan-friendly outing – appropriately entitled “FanFest” – in the Kennel. Jim Allen has a preview of what will happen.

EWU: Dan Thompson has three things to watch today if you are in Cheney or in front of your TV. … Sacramento State is the only Division I school that hasn’t trailed in a game this season. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State will try to build happy memories against host Northern Colorado. … Undefeated Weber State travels to Portland. … UC Davis welcomes Northern Arizona, hoping to be a poor host.

Idaho: Peter Harriman also has three things to watch concerning today’s game in Missoula. … Those at Montana know what they have to do as well.

Preps: The road to the Greater Spokane League football title still runs through Gonzaga Prep. The Bullpups made that clear again last night as they held off Central Valley 28-21 and clinched the GSL’s top 4A seed in playoffs. Dave Nichols has the game story and Colin Mulvany the photo gallery. … University won a battle of Valley schools with a 39-20 victory at home over Ridgeline. Steve Christilaw has the story. … Dave returns with a roundup of Friday night’s games.

Chiefs: Spokane turned on the offense in the third period and routed visiting Medicine Hat 6-3. Kevin Dudley was in the Arena and has this story.

Mariners: As we said, the rookie Kirby will start in the M’s most important game in two decades. … The first inning will be crucial if the home team wants to keep a packed T-Mobile crowd cheering. That’s the best way to make a home-field advantage work.

Seahawks: The Cardinals are this week’s opponent. At least it is in Seattle and not that house of horrors in Arizona. … The Hawks’ emphasis will be on the running game. And the air quality. … Al Woods will be missing from the middle of the defense.

• Again, we won’t be here on Monday. Instead we will be in the doc’s office. We will be here tomorrow, then back on Tuesday. Until then …