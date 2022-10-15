Design Recipes: Tips to bring light to dark spaces

Interior windows help add light to a space with few outdoor windows. (TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

No windows, few windows or little to no overhead lighting? These issues can make a room or space feel overly dark. They are especially enhanced in small rooms or spaces that traditionally lack an abundance of light, such as basements or lower levels.

What are some ways to overcome the issue of a lack of light? Here are some top tips to help bring a sense of brightness and light into dark spaces.

1. Paint walls a light color. Light colors will help reflect light.

2. Use mirrors. Mirrors, especially hung in a series or grid, will go a long way in creating light and the illusion of more windows in a space.

3. Incorporate interior windows in rooms that don’t have a window to the outside.

4. Consider installing a glass door to a room or space that doesn’t get much light.

5. Choose light colored fabrics, finishes and textiles.

6. Opt for glass or transparent surfaces, as this will help make a space feel lighter and less heavy.

7. Choose bright, cheery colors that can help mimic sunshine such as yellow, red and orange.

8. Incorporate artwork to bring light colored elements into a space.

9. Install overhead recessed lighting if possible.

10. Go minimal. A room full of furniture will feel even smaller and darker than one in which less is more.