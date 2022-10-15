Difference makers: Jack Colletto, Damien Martinez spearhead productive Oregon State rushing attack
Oct. 15, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:42 p.m.
Jack Colletto
Oregon State’s utility player has done a little of everything this season, lining up at quarterback, fullback, linebacker and filling a variety of roles on special teams. Colletto was more one-dimensional on Saturday and it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Beavers. The versatile junior scored two touchdowns as Oregon State’s “wildcat” QB, pounding in a 1-yarder in the first quarter before extending the Beavers’ lead to 24-10 with a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter. Colletto finished with six carries for 14 yards and also had one reception for 10 yards.
Damien Martinez
With 111 rushing yards on 16 carries, Oregon State’s freshman running back set a career high in his sixth college game, contributing to a rushing attack that produced 203 yards against the Cougars and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Martinez didn’t gain more than 9 yards on his first nine rushing attempts of the game, but the tailback’s 10th carry went 50 yards, setting up Colletto’s second touchdown to make it a two-score game. Prior to the game, Martinez had a season-high rushing total of 83 yards, set the week prior against Stanford.
Robert Ferrel
The swift slot receiver surpassed his season high for receiving yards in the third quarter, setting up Washington State’s first touchdown with a 30-yard catch-and-run that took the Cougars to Oregon State’s 9-yard line. Ferrel, who reached 100 receiving yards five times the past two seasons at Incarnate Ward, finished with five catches for 131 yards but was unable to keep his touchdown streak going after scoring in each of the Cougars’ previous three games.
Turning point
Oregon State didn’t need much breathing room against a Washington State team that finished its lowest scoring output of the year. The Beavers, who led from start to finish, scored what wound up being the winning touchdown in the third quarter when Ben Gulbranson tossed a 17-yard touchdown to Anthony Gould to make it 17-3.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.