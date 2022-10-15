EWU notebook: Eagles defensive tackle Josh Jerome returns from injury

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Injuries and absences continued to pile up for the Eastern Washington defense in its 52-28 loss to No. 5 Sacramento State on Saturday.

Senior linebacker Jaren Banks left the game at the end of the first half with an injury to his upper body. At the time he led the team with seven tackles. He did not return.

Also absent from this game was senior safety and captain Anthany Smith, who came in with the fifth-most tackles on the team. Senior defensive tackle Caleb Davis didn’t play, either, nor did cornerback Darrien Sampson, who was injured against Florida and hasn’t played since.

The Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Big Sky) did get back Josh Jerome, the junior defensive tackle who missed the last two and a half games, which was a big lift in skill and to team morale, EWU coach Aaron Best said.

“His vibe, his energy, his leadership,” Best said. “We missed him the last two weeks.”

Jerome finished with five tackles. Redshirt junior safety Ely Doyle led the team with 10 tackles, followed by redshirt freshman Kentrell Williams Jr., who played more than he has in any game previous and had eight tackles along with an interception.

“I was just happy to see him ball,” said senior safety Keshaun King, who was able to move over to nickel some series because of Williams’ play at safety. “It was good seeing him back there making plays.”

Eastern won the turnover battle and lost the game, just the second time that has happened since 2010. The Eagles are 67-2 over that stretch when finishing with more takeaways than giveaways.

EWU kickers struggle

Eastern’s kicking game was an issue Saturday, as junior Seth Harrison and sophomore Wyatt Hawkins each missed a field goal while Harrison also missed an extra point.

Harrison’s miss came on a 43-yard attempt that was blocked in the first quarter, and then in the second quarter he pushed a point-after to the right following the Eagles’ second touchdown. The Eagles compensated by converting on a two-point pass after their next touchdown.

Harrison didn’t attempt another kick in the game, as Hawkins replaced him for extra points and field goals.

But in the fourth quarter with the Eagles down 45-28, Hawkins missed a 21-yard attempt wide right. It was his first field goal attempt this season and dropped him to 2-for-3 in his career.

As a team the Eagles have now made 1 of 4 field goal attempts this season. Among Big Sky teams, only Northern Colorado (1 for 4) has made as few field goals this season.

Third-down stops elude Eagles

Sacramento State (6-0, 3-0) came into this game having converted on 49.2% of their third down attempts – the 12th-best rate in the nation – and improved on it Saturday, going 9 for 13.

Eastern’s opponent third-down conversion rate is now at 48.7%, which ranks second-to-last in the Big Sky.

Those conversions – they are now at 52.6%, best in the conference – contributed to the Hornets’ 13-minute advantage in time of possession. That includes a fourth quarter in which SSU had the ball for 12 minutes and 44 seconds.

They also achieved 36 first downs, the second-most Eastern has allowed this season (Oregon had 40 against the Eagles on Sept. 10). Sacramento State is averaging just over 30 first downs a game, the most in the Big Sky. Weber State ranks second with 24 per game.