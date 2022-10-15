Forward Yvonne Ejim shines during Gonzaga’s FanFest as new-look Zags are introduced

Gonzaga's McKayla Williams, left, runs onto the court in McCarthey Athletic Center during introductions at FanFest, the annual preseason celebration for the Bulldog women's team held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

As it turned out, there were plenty of reasons for hundreds of Gonzaga fans to spend the better part of a gorgeous Saturday afternoon inside a basketball gym.

Sheer curiosity was at the top of the list, as GU women’s coach Lisa Fortier acknowledged much during introductions at the Numerica FanFest even at the Kennel.

“I’m getting a lot of questions on how good the team is going to be,” Fortier told about 500 fans, most of whom arrived as the doors opened an hour earlier.

“Now you get to see where we are now,” Fortier said. “Our goal is always to get better, and our best practice so far was yesterday.”

The other goal, of course, is winning, and fans were reminded in the pregame introductions that the Zags have won 17 West Coast Conference titles and reached the NCAA Tournament on 13 occasions.

Last year’s squad won 27 games and reached the second round of the NCAAs, but four starters have graduated.

That begged a few questions, and the Zags tried to answer some of them during a two-hour celebration highlighted by a skills contest, 3-point shooting competition and 20 minutes of genuine basketball.

And with only 11 players suited up, that meant lots of minutes and plenty of chances to satisfy curious fans.

For the record, the White team beat the Navy squad, 39-27, with Yvonne Ejim scoring a game-high 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Kaylynne Truong added 9 points – no surprise there – but the difference was a 10-point effort from McKayla Williams, who made all five of her shots.

The former four-star recruit also drew praise from Fortier for a pass to Truong that led to an easy bucket from Truong that helped the White squad pull away.

“My team trusts me, and I trust them,” said Willliams, who also won the 3-point-shooting contest over grad transfer Brynna Maxwell.

“My shooting, that’s all I’ve been working on this summer,” said Williams, who may have the inside track for a starting spot on the wing.

Kayleigh Truong led the Navy squad with 11 points, with Maxwell and Maud Huijbens adding five each.

As players adapt to new roles, they also tried to answer a few questions. While Williams and Maxwell provided the outside shooting, Huijbens provided an inside presence to complement Ejim.

Another newcomer, junior college transfer forward Destiny Burton, drew praise from Fortier for being in the right place at the right time. Playing the full 20 minutes, Burton had three points and three boards.

Sophomore Bree Salenbien, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in March, did not suit up.

Fans’ next chance to see the Zags is on Nov. 4, when GU hosts Western Washington in an exhibition.

The regular season opens with a home game on Nov. 10 against Long Beach State.