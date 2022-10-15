The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Oct. 15, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:33 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS / NLDS (if necessary)

4:07 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS

6:07 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Giants CBS

1 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City CBS

5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: SAS Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester City USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Bologna CBSSN

Noon: MLS playoffs: Austin vs. Real Salt Lake ABC

5 p.m.: MLS playoffs: CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC ESPN

Soccer, women

4 a.m.: Women’s Super League: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion CBSSN

7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego vs. Chicago CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, NLDS (if necessary)

5:30 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia ………………………. 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

