On the Air
Oct. 15, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:33 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALDS / NLDS (if necessary)
4:07 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS
6:07 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Giants CBS
1 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City CBS
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Andalucia Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: SAS Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester City USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Bologna CBSSN
Noon: MLS playoffs: Austin vs. Real Salt Lake ABC
5 p.m.: MLS playoffs: CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC ESPN
Soccer, women
4 a.m.: Women’s Super League: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion CBSSN
7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego vs. Chicago CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, NLDS (if necessary)
5:30 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia ………………………. 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
