Prep roundup: Aspyn Reed helps Freeman volleyball top Ferris; Oakesdale tops Odessa

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Ferris 1: Aspyn Reed had 14 kills, Ava Seprimoznik had 37 assists and the Scotties (15-0) beat the visiting Saxons (6-5) 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 27-25 in a nonleague match. Kennedy Smith had 10 kills and three aces for Ferris.

St. George’s 3, Newport 0: Hadlie Kaiser had 16 kills and the Dragons (6-6) swept the visiting Grizzlies (2-13) 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

Reardan 3, Tonasket 2: The visiting Screaming Eagles (7-5) beat the Tigers (3-5) in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

Oakesdale 3, Odessa 0: Gianna Anderson had 16 kills, Payton Davis added four aces and the visiting Nighthawks (11-0) swept the Tigers (8-4) 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 in a nonleague match.

Inchelium 3, Curlew 1: Izabella Finley had 14 kills and the Hornets (7-3, 7-3) beat the visiting Cougars (7-3, 6-3) in a Northeast 1B match. Emma Baker had 10 kills for the Cougars.

Republic 3, Inchelium 0: Lindsay Short had nine kills and the visiting Tigers (7-3, 5-3) swept the Hornets (5-4, 4-4) 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B match. Izabella Finley had 11 kills for the Hornets.

Republic 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Lindsey Short had eight kills and 13 aces and the visiting Tigers (7-3, 5-3) swept the Lions (0-10, 0-9) 25-14, 25-15, 25-11 in a Northeast 1B match.

Curlew 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Emma Baker had seven kills and four aces and the visiting Cougars (8-2, 6-2) swept the Lions (0-9, 0-8) 25-5, 25-7, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B match.

Girls soccer

Lakeside 9, Medical Lake 0: The visiting Eagles (11-4, 10-1) shut out the Cardinals (2-11, 2-8) in a Northeast A League game. Details were unavailable.