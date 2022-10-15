Seahawks still seeking results from defense as key point in schedule arrives

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Arizona Cardinals served as the bookend for the Seahawks career of quarterback Russell Wilson.

He played his first NFL game against the Cardinals in Arizona in 2012 and his last Seahawks game against the Cardinals in Arizona in 2022.

That latter contest, on Jan. 9., seemed to only reinforce the notion that if the Seahawks were to trade Wilson – speculation had been percolating for about a year – they were, at the least, going to have a hard time moving on without him. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in March.

Wilson threw for three touchdowns Jan. 9 and ran for another as the Seahawks beat a playoff-bound Arizona team 38-30, the most points the Cardinals allowed all season.

Now, as the Seahawks face Arizona for the first time in the post-Wilson era Sunday at Lumen Field the question of whether the Seahawks are better off with Wilson’s backup, Geno Smith – which seemed unfathomable even a month ago – is gaining traction.

And it’s not just a question being asked by Seahawks fans or those close to the team – many of whom, if not bitter about Wilson’s departure, will always hope the team can be proven right for making the trade – but by many others around the NFL.

That reached a fevered pitch this week in the wake of Wilson’s struggles Oct. 6 in Denver’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts. Smith threw for three TDs in a 39-32 loss to New Orleans three days later.

One of the leading statistical and analytic voices in the game, Pro Football Focus, published a story this week titled: “There is nothing fluky about how Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have started the 2022 NFL season”.

It detailed how the 6-foot-3 Smith has proved a perfect fit for the offense of second-year coordinator Shane Waldron, that Smith’s ability to throw to all parts of the field means Waldron “can put anything he wants on his quarterback’s plate.”

And it detailed how Wilson, who turns 34 next month, is making less use of his legs – to run the ball and in escaping the pocket to create big passing plays – while seeming not as accurate as he was before his finger injury last year. PFF concluded that both may not improve with time.

“Given the state of play from the quarterbacks, the Seahawks’ outlook probably looks more promising,” PFF concluded. “One can only hope Wilson finds the magic from earlier in his career, but it is not looking likely.”

The caveat, of course, is that the Seahawks and Broncos have played just five games this season.

And with each week, opponents will look to find flaws in Smith’s game – with division foes such as the Cardinals, who play the Seahawks twice a year and know the personnel better than anyone, likely to provide the best blueprint.

But Smith’s incredible start – which includes a passer rating of 113.2 and completion percentage of 75.2, both best in the NFL – makes it more frustrating that the Seahawks have struggled on defense and special teams, the reasons they are just 2-3 despite getting QB play far better than anyone expected.

The Seahawks are last in the NFL in yards allowed (430.0 per game), last in rushing defense (170.2) and second-to-last in points allowed (30.8).

Those gruesome numbers have led to questions about what’s wrong with the defense – is it the talent, in the first year without anyone left from the Legion of Boom era (until Bruce Irvin came back this week to sign to the practice squad)? Is it the switch to a predominantly 3-4 scheme? Some of both?

First-year coordinator Clint Hurtt hasn’t shied away from his disappointment in the defense’s performance while saying he still has faith that it will come around, noting that a lot of young players and new pieces are trying to mesh.

“We still have our guys who are still getting comfortable in what we are doing,” Hurtt said. “Through all of those things, they are still growing and learning, but there are still positives that we see. We are not anywhere close to where we want to be. We understand that, everybody is aware of that, so the growth is still continuing.”

If Seattle is to make much of this season, though, a growth spurt better happen quick. As coach Pete Carroll noted this week, the silver lining is no one is running away from the NFC West, with the 49ers at 3-2, and the Seahawks, Cardinals and Rams at 2-3.

But a home loss to a similarly struggling division rival would create some separation and start to dig a little hole – the 49ers are 4.5-point favorites at Atlanta and the Rams 10-point favorites at home against Carolina.

“It’s been hard for teams to get up on top of the schedule here,” Carroll said of the NFC West. “It’s fortunate for us. The first quarter of the season is over, that’s hard to imagine. I wouldn’t think that you can really write a great story right now not knowing what else is going to happen.

“That’s done, let’s get moving, and we are within striking distance of doing something really special, so we are going for it.”