Washington State forced to tweak offensive lineup for game against Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – With their starting guard sidelined for the first half, the Washington State Cougars called upon a freshman to make his first-career start.

Grant Stephens was tagged with a targeting penalty and ejected late in the Cougs’ 30-14 loss to No. 6 last weekend. By rule, the Cougs’ senior right guard was not allowed to play in the first half of WSU’s Pac-12 matchup Saturday at Oregon State.

The Cougars tabbed Fa’alili Fa’amoe to replace Stephens in the starting lineup. Fa’amoe, a former defensive lineman who flipped to offense this offseason, started at right tackle Saturday evening at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Ma’ake Fifita, the Cougars’ starting right tackle, shifted to right guard – Fifita was the Cougs’ starting right guard during the 2021 season, but moved to tackle after the campaign.

Fa’amoe took reps at the guard and tackle positions throughout the preseason. The third-year freshman from American Samoa native had never played snaps on the offensive line in a game before Saturday, which also marked his second-career collegiate appearance – Fa’amoe saw some playing time on defense last season in WSU’s rout of Arizona.

WSU’s offensive line had a shaky start against OSU. The right side of the O-line showed cracks and the Cougars surrendered two sacks before halftime.

Stephens returned to the right guard position after intermission. Fa’amoe stayed at right tackle. Fifita was sent to the bench.

The Cougs’ offense also took the field at OSU without its starting running back and a veteran receiver. Tailback Nakia Watson and slotback Renard Bell sustained injuries against USC last weekend and both will be sidelined indefinitely.

True freshman Jaylen Jenkins replaced Watson. Jenkins is the Pac-12 Conference’s reigning freshman of the week. The speedster out of Texas had a breakout game against the Trojans, totaling 184 yards from scrimmage on just 15 touches. Dylan Paine, a redshirt freshman from Tumwater, Washington, worked in relief of Jenkins. Paine logged his first-career carry in the second quarter. With Watson out, backup RB duties will be up for grabs between Paine and fellow freshmen Kannon Katzer and Djouvensky Schlenbaker, WSU coach Jake Dickert said earlier this week.

With Bell sidelined, the Cougs tweaked their first-team receiving unit. They moved De’Zhaun Stribling to the slot from outside receiver. True freshman Leyton Smithson started in place of Stribling. Starters Donovan Ollie and Robert Ferrel played in their usual spots – at outside and inside receiver, respectively.