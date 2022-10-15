Wondering who to vote for this November? Here’s a list of local, statewide candidate debates to help you

For many races on the ballot this fall, Spokane area voters who want to see their choices side-by-side can view debates posted online.

Here’s where to find local and statewide debates:

Upcoming debatesThe Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters of Spokane along with KSPS will host two debates on Oct. 23 in Spokane for the secretary of state and U.S. Senate races.

The debates will be held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University.

The secretary of state candidates, incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, will face off at 3:30 p.m.

The U.S. Senate candidates, incumbent Democrat Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, will debate at 5 p.m.

The event is free to attend in person but reserving tickets is required. It is currently sold out, but those who want to attend can add themselves to the waitlist at spokane7tickets.com.

It will be broadcast live by KSPS in Spokane.

KSPS also will air a debate on Oct. 20 between incumbent Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her challenger, Democrat Natasha Hill. It will be filmed at the KSPS studio earlier that day.

Past debatesThroughout election season, the League of Women Voters of Spokane, the Rotary Club, KSPS, The Spokesman-Review and a number of other local organizations hosted candidate forums.

The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest Passages book club held a community forum on Oct. 6 that featured multiple debates:

• Wade Nelson and John Nowels for Spokane County sheriff.

• Deb Conklin and Larry Haskell for county prosecutor.

• Al French and Maggie Yates for county commission District 5.

• Rob Chase and Leonard Christian for state representative in the 4th Legislative District.

The event also featured incumbent Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton who is running for re-election. Her opponent in the race, state Rep. Bob McCaslin, declined to appear.

Those debates can be viewed on The Spokesman-Review’s YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, the league hosted debates for both races in the 4th Legislative District. Both of those can be watched on the League of Women Voters of Spokane YouTube page.

They also hosted debates for Spokane County prosecutor; representative for the 3rd Legislative District; two positions on the Spokane County District Court; and County Commissioner for districts 1 and 2.

Videos of those debates and a City Cable 5 rebroadcasting schedule can be found at lwvspokane.org.

Candidates for Spokane County Sheriff debated in a Rotary Club No. 21 of Spokane forum earlier this month. The debate can be watched on KXLY’s Facebook page.

The Rotary also hosted the candidates for County Prosecutor. More information can be found at rotaryspokane.com.

KSPS filmed debates for Spokane County prosecutor and sheriff as well as Spokane County Commission districts 1 and 2. KSPS’s debates are available on the station’s website, ksps.org.