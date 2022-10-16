The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing relative in Spokane Valley on Friday

Oct. 16, 2022 Updated Sun., Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:19 p.m.

The man pictured is believed to be the suspect in a fatal stabbing Friday afternoon in Spokane Valley.  (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429
A 20-year-old man was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail on Saturday night on suspicion of fatally stabbing a relative Friday afternoon in Spokane Valley.

Aaron M. McAteer faces a charge of second-degree murder after his attorney contacted police on Saturday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe he’s the individual who stabbed another man near Boone Avenue and Dorn Court around 4:15 p.m. Friday during a fight.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died, authorities said. The man stabbed was related to McAteer, the Sheriff’s Office said in its news release.

McAteer was also booked on two warrants unrelated to the stabbing. He was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

